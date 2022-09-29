ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Fans Think The Team Is Much Better Than Last Year: Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, And Thomas Bryant Replacing Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, And Carmelo Anthony

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Avery Bradley
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Tough Personal News

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal shared some unflattering personal news earlier this week. In the wake of the Boston Celtics scandal with Ime Udoka, O'Neal revealed that he was a serial cheater. "I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star shared on the latest episode of The Big...
NBA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."

Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Selected No. 24 For His Statue Outside Lakers Arena: "24 Was More Challenging, And I Tend To Gravitate To Things That Are Harder To Do."

Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the game of basketball, becoming one of the 10 greatest players to step foot on the court. The Black Mamba spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lived plenty of happy moments but also endured difficulties, trying to win more championships with the Purple and Gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy