Lakers Fans Think The Team Is Much Better Than Last Year: Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, And Thomas Bryant Replacing Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, And Carmelo Anthony

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a ‘comical buffoon’ if it wasn’t for his influence over young people
One of the most polarizing players in the NBA these days is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Though Irving is without a doubt one of the most skilled players in the league and incredibly entertaining to watch on the court, his personality off the court has led him to sour on many NBA fans.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James says his sons Bronny and Bryce attended some meetings to help design their father’s new Nike shoe
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently had his latest signature shoe, known as the LeBron XX, released in the market. It is the first low-top edition of his signature sneaker. When speaking about the shoe’s design, the four-time MVP stated that it was made with the younger generation, which...
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larry Bird Once Said That Scottie Pippen Was the ‘Second Best’ Player in the NBA, Thanks to Michael Jordan
Just how good was Scottie Pippen during his time with the Chicago Bulls? Larry Bird though pretty highly of the forward. The post Larry Bird Once Said That Scottie Pippen Was the ‘Second Best’ Player in the NBA, Thanks to Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
Yardbarker
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Tough Personal News
Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal shared some unflattering personal news earlier this week. In the wake of the Boston Celtics scandal with Ime Udoka, O'Neal revealed that he was a serial cheater. "I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star shared on the latest episode of The Big...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."
Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Selected No. 24 For His Statue Outside Lakers Arena: "24 Was More Challenging, And I Tend To Gravitate To Things That Are Harder To Do."
Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the game of basketball, becoming one of the 10 greatest players to step foot on the court. The Black Mamba spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lived plenty of happy moments but also endured difficulties, trying to win more championships with the Purple and Gold.
Comments / 3