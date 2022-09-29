ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duson, LA

UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown

UPDATE (2:17 p.m.):. LPSS announced that the Lafayette High School campus has moved to a "shelter-in-place status" and students will be dismissed under the following protocol:. Visitors will not be able to enter or leave the campus. The school will proceed with normal, staggered bus and car rider dismissal. Students who ride a bus will be sent home on their assigned bus. students who walk home from school must be picked up in the car rider line today. Student drivers will dismiss as normal. Students will not be allowed to check out. All after-school activities are canceled.
LAFAYETTE, LA
