SOUTH RANGE GIRLS GOLF COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MEAGAN FRANK
CANFIELD OH- There’s a lot that goes in to starting a new program from scratch. South Range has become all too familiar with that this season, as they cut the ribbon on a girls golf program. In years before, girls had to compete on the boys team. Now, they’ll play against their peers and be given their best opportunity to thrive. At the helm of the program is head coach Meagan Frank. She has been talking about the start up process for a couple of years, and this season willed it in to existence. Despite being in their first year as a program, South Range finished 3rd in the NE8 tournament. There’s plenty of room for growth, but also plenty of reasons to look on the horizon with a smile.
CANFIELD STILL RUNS AAC
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Canfield Girls Soccer team stayed undefeated in the conference and improved to 10-1-0 (6-0-0) with a 4-1 win over Austintown Fitch Monday night. Canfield was able to get goals from Ava Paris, Lena Wahib, Hanna Wahib, and Maci Toporcer each scoring once. Assists for the Cardinals went to Ava Paris with 2, and Kiara Reynolds picked up one as well. Austintown scored on a goal by Bailey Baker.
KELLY KEEPS THE PIN IN SIGHT
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- If you are looking for one of the most exciting golfers around, head a little south to East Liverpool and check out Nate Kelly. The Potter standout has done nothing but dominate his domain on the golf course. The biggest reason for his success, is his unshakable ability to stay positive and mentally focus through the ups and downs of the golf course. Mental toughness is so crucial in the sport, and Kelly has a ton of it.
LOUISVILLE KEEPS WORKING HARD
LOUISVILLE OH- It hasn’t been a perfect season for Louisville. The Leopards have put together one of the hardest schedules you can. Despite some set backs, the Leopards have still won more than they’ve not. They added another victory to the belt on Monday topping Alliance 3-0. The...
RIVERA LEADS BOARDMAN TO DISTRICTS
WARREN OH- It was a tough field in the Monday’s division 1 sectional golf meet at Old Avalon golf course. With teams of the caliber of Hathaway Brisn, Solon, Canfield, Aurora, and more, Boardman had a tough task ahead if they wanted to earn a spot in sectionals. Led...
GREEN MEANS GO FOR GIRARD
BELOIT OH- There was a lot of green in the gym Monday inside West Branch. For Girard, green stood for go, and they moved fast on their way to a tough sweep of the Warriors. (25-20 25-15 25-23) Lauren Pallone led the Girard offense with 15 kills on the night....
COURTNEY LANDS BIG DOG STATUS IN WEEK 7
HANOVERTON, OH- United’s Mr. Do It All, Luke Courtney added one more title this week: Big Dog of the Valley. The Eagle Quarterback and Kicker extraordinaire garnered the most votes in the weekly contest to etch his name into the history books. Courtney has helped lead United to a...
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
Boy with special needs has dream come true at Struthers football game
There was an extra reason to celebrate Sunday at the Struthers Little Wildcats' football game.
TAKE IT TO THE CROUSE
BOARDMAN, OH- One of the best-kept secrets for the last 4 years has been Raider pass rusher, and pass catcher- JD Crouse. The big-framed, high-octane standout has quickly developed into a staple of the South Range game plan. Through seven games, Crouse has racked up the most tackles on the...
VIKINGS SHOW OFF ON SENIOR NIGHT
ATWATER OH- On Monday night, the Vikings hosted Brookfield and came away victorious by a 10-0 margin. Scoring goals for the Vikings were Olivia Boyle with 4, Kaira English 2, Rose Couts 1, Ronnie England 1, Kayle Turcsak 1, and Sydney Jackson 1. The team also got assists from Rose Couts with 3, Sydney Jackson 2, Kayla Turcsak 1, Ronnie England 1, and Chloe Guth 1. The Vikings were led in net by Grace Yarian with nine saves and Sophia Wood with 6.
GOSKE GIVES BOARDMAN EVERYTHING
BOARDMAN OH- Sometimes athletes come around a school system that just mean a lot to every team they play on. This year Boardman has one of those players in Cami Goske. Whether it be volleyball, basketball, or softball, Cami shows up big in the Spartans uniform. It is no surprise to any of her coaches, one of the hallmarks to Goske’s game is her ability to be coached.
A FIELD GOAL IS ENOUGH FOR HOWLAND
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Sometimes it’s not about how much you score, but when you score. That was a true statement for Howland on Friday night as they scored a 4th quarter field goal to win 3-0 over East. Freshman Jack Litton was the kicker that played hero for the Tigers.
WARRIORS PROVE TOO MUCH FOR MARLINGTON
ALLIANCE OH- After a back and forth first quarter where the Warriors only led 14-13, West Branch was able to pull away and defeat EBC rival Marlington 53-16 on Friday night. The win pushes the Warriors record to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in the EBC. It also sets up a key matchup with co-league leader Alliance next Friday.
RAMS STAND TALL AGAINST LABRAE
LEAVITTSBURG OH- Mineral Ridge went to LaBrae and ran away with yet another sweep on the season. This brings Mineral Ridge’s record to 16-1 (11-0). It was the Rams 14th sweep of the season. (25-13 25-19 25-17) Faith Schneider had a great night for the Rams as she gathered...
COWBOYS SHAKE OFF HARVEY
PAINESVILE OH- Chaney had no time to feel bad about suffering their first loss of the season last week. They had a tough road test ahead of them in Week 7 as they traveled to Painesville to take on the Harvey Red Raiders. Chaney didn’t miss a beat though, they raced out in front and got a 33-14 win.
RAIDERS SLAY THE DRAGONS ON HOMECOMING
CANFIELD, OH- On what seemed to be a perfect night for football in Northeast, Ohio on Friday night proved to be exactly that for South Range, and senior Billy Skripac as well with a 55-0 victory over Niles in Week 7. Skripac’s night started out by being crowned Homecoming King...
TIGERS BLANK BULLDOGS IN POWERHOUSE MATCHUP
HOWLAND OH- Howland didn’t shy away from the big test of welcoming in Poland on Monday night. The Tigers defense was up for the task as they stifled the Bulldogs offense, and earned the shutout victory 1-0. Imogen DeBlois scored the only goal for Howland putting on the cape...
CRESTVIEW MAKES IT THROUGH FIRST BIG TEST
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview has been steamrolling opponents all season long, but as the schedule turns closer to tournaments, the Rebels will put their skills to the test plenty of times. The first of these tests came against East Liverpool on Monday night. They lost their first set of the season, but still flexed their muscles in a four set victory (25-19 20-25 25-13 25-12)
27 First News
Why tonight’s sunset is special
(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We are reaching another milestone tonight as it is the last sunset after 7 p.m. until March.
