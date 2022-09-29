ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report

Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
