Read full article on original website
Related
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Dating Comedian’s Former ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd
Saturday Night Live fans love a bizarre plot twist, but nobody saw this coming. Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife Christina Evangeline is now dating his former SNL co-star Chris Redd. Thompson filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, requesting the couple share custody of their daughters Georgia...
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars
Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars. A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.
RELATED PEOPLE
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Pop Star Spotted on Date Night With TV Host Amid His ‘Daily Show’ Exit
The talk show host and pop superstar spurred romance rumors when they were spotted out during a romantic dinner Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair shared an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in Manhattan. Fellow diners at the restaurant...
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson Surprise Concertgoers With 2000s-Nostalgic ‘La La Land’ x ‘La La’ Collab: WATCH
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson teamed up in Los Angeles Wednesday night (Sept. 28) for an epic onstage mashup of their respective 2000s singles "La La Land" and "La La." In a video shared by a fan on social media, the pop-rock pair belt the latter song together as the sound of the crowd cheering amplifies the performance to 10.
A New ‘American Pie’ Movie Is In The Works
Just when you'd thought you'd heard the last of American Pie, a new film is announced. Actor/director Sujata Day is developing a new film in the franchise. We don’t really have any plot details at the moment, because the film is in the very early phase of its production. That being said, we do know the movie will be based on an original pitch from Day, which promises to offer a fresh take on the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Oliver Recognizes Kim Kardashian’s Influence In Helping Solve Art Fraud Scheme
John Oliver was back on HBO and HBO Max with a new episode of Last Week Tonight where Kim Kardashian got a special mention. The comedian gave the entrepreneur accolades for helping solve an art fraud scheme a couple of years ago. “A few years back, at the Met Gala, the year 2018,” Oliver stated. “Kim Kardashian made an appearance wearing head to toe Atelier Versace that was notably gold.” Oliver showed a picture of the coffin of the Egyptian Nedjemankh which, at the time, the Met museum had just acquired. Kardashian, dressed in gold, took a photo with the golden coffin...
Trevor Noah Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ After Seven Years
For just the third time in its 26 year history, The Daily Show is looking for a new host. That’s because its host for the last seven years, Trevor Noah, announced last night that he is leaving the series. Noah actually announced the news on The Daily Show on Thursday, which also happened to be his seventh anniversary episode. Noah replaced Jon Stewart on the Comedy Central series in 2015. He did not give a precise date when he would tape his final episode.
Mila Kunis Says Jackie’s With the Wrong Guy in ‘That ‘70s Show’ Sequel: ‘I Called BS’
Mila Kunis doesn't agree with where Jackie ends up in the upcoming That '70s Show sequel. In particular, she's not a fan of how the character's love life plays out. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Kunis revealed who Jackie ends up with in That '90s Show. If you've always shipped Jackie...
Beloved New Jersey Musician Announces Brand New Album And New Tour
Among other things, I'm a huge classic rock fan, the library just goes on and on and what's great is when some classic artists release new music. When Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top released his single My Lucky Card in 2021, I think I listened to it fifty times a day.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0