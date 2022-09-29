ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
theasburycollegian.com

Ford Motor Co. investment brings 500 jobs to Kentucky Truck Plant

Ford Motor Company announced a $700 million investment for the state of Kentucky, bringing in around 500 jobs, according to LEX18. Ford’s vice president of manufacturing, John Savona, said, ”I can’t think of a better place to announce that than right there in Kentucky — the heart of truck country.”
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on

The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
kychamberbottomline.com

State Senator C.B. Embry passes away after cancer battle

Just days after Kentucky state Senator C.B. Embry Jr. submitted his formal resignation because of his health, state leaders confirmed Friday morning the Morgantown lawmaker has passed away following a battle with cancer. Embry was 81 years old. Embry was elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, where he...
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
KENTUCKY STATE

