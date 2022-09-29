Read full article on original website
Related
‘Kenan & Kel’ and More Celebrities React to Coolio’s Death
In the wake of rapper Coolio's death Wednesday (Sept. 28), many famous faces and collaborators have been paying tribute to the hip-hop icon, as well as offering their condolences to his friends and family, on social media. One of his Coolio's most beloved performances — at least for Gen X'ers...
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Pop Star Spotted on Date Night With TV Host Amid His ‘Daily Show’ Exit
The talk show host and pop superstar spurred romance rumors when they were spotted out during a romantic dinner Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair shared an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s in Manhattan. Fellow diners at the restaurant...
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson Surprise Concertgoers With 2000s-Nostalgic ‘La La Land’ x ‘La La’ Collab: WATCH
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson teamed up in Los Angeles Wednesday night (Sept. 28) for an epic onstage mashup of their respective 2000s singles "La La Land" and "La La." In a video shared by a fan on social media, the pop-rock pair belt the latter song together as the sound of the crowd cheering amplifies the performance to 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why David Letterman Was ‘Afraid’ of ‘Shock Jock’ Howard Stern
Talk show icon David Letterman made his triumphant return to late night TV with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday (Sept. 27), where the 75-year-old discussed his interesting and complicated relationship with radio host Howard Stern. The pair initially became friends while working in the same building, but when...
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
Mila Kunis Says Jackie’s With the Wrong Guy in ‘That ‘70s Show’ Sequel: ‘I Called BS’
Mila Kunis doesn't agree with where Jackie ends up in the upcoming That '70s Show sequel. In particular, she's not a fan of how the character's love life plays out. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Kunis revealed who Jackie ends up with in That '90s Show. If you've always shipped Jackie...
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0