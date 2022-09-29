ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson Surprise Concertgoers With 2000s-Nostalgic ‘La La Land’ x ‘La La’ Collab: WATCH

Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson teamed up in Los Angeles Wednesday night (Sept. 28) for an epic onstage mashup of their respective 2000s singles "La La Land" and "La La." In a video shared by a fan on social media, the pop-rock pair belt the latter song together as the sound of the crowd cheering amplifies the performance to 10.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report

Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
