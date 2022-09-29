NEWTON FALLS OH- The Brookfield Warriors hit the road in week 7 as they ventured into Tiger Town for the second time this season as they took on Newton Falls. Last time the Warriors took on a Tiger named team they came out on top 27-14. This time around the Warriors would play even better as they pitched their first shutout of the year. Brookfield’s defense played great all night forcing two turnovers, including one that ended up being a special team’stouchdown for the Warriors. They did not allow a single pass completion all night long and consistently forced the Tigers offense to stall out once they crossed the fifty-yard line. Christian Davis would take home player of the game as he picked up his second straight one-hundred-yard rushing game of the season and added a touchdown to his totals.

NEWTON FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO