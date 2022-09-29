Read full article on original website
CRESTVIEW MAKES IT THROUGH FIRST BIG TEST
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview has been steamrolling opponents all season long, but as the schedule turns closer to tournaments, the Rebels will put their skills to the test plenty of times. The first of these tests came against East Liverpool on Monday night. They lost their first set of the season, but still flexed their muscles in a four set victory (25-19 20-25 25-13 25-12)
WARRIORS PROVE TOO MUCH FOR MARLINGTON
ALLIANCE OH- After a back and forth first quarter where the Warriors only led 14-13, West Branch was able to pull away and defeat EBC rival Marlington 53-16 on Friday night. The win pushes the Warriors record to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in the EBC. It also sets up a key matchup with co-league leader Alliance next Friday.
GREEN MEANS GO FOR GIRARD
BELOIT OH- There was a lot of green in the gym Monday inside West Branch. For Girard, green stood for go, and they moved fast on their way to a tough sweep of the Warriors. (25-20 25-15 25-23) Lauren Pallone led the Girard offense with 15 kills on the night....
RIVERA LEADS BOARDMAN TO DISTRICTS
WARREN OH- It was a tough field in the Monday’s division 1 sectional golf meet at Old Avalon golf course. With teams of the caliber of Hathaway Brisn, Solon, Canfield, Aurora, and more, Boardman had a tough task ahead if they wanted to earn a spot in sectionals. Led...
RAMS STAND TALL AGAINST LABRAE
LEAVITTSBURG OH- Mineral Ridge went to LaBrae and ran away with yet another sweep on the season. This brings Mineral Ridge’s record to 16-1 (11-0). It was the Rams 14th sweep of the season. (25-13 25-19 25-17) Faith Schneider had a great night for the Rams as she gathered...
TIGERS BLANK BULLDOGS IN POWERHOUSE MATCHUP
HOWLAND OH- Howland didn’t shy away from the big test of welcoming in Poland on Monday night. The Tigers defense was up for the task as they stifled the Bulldogs offense, and earned the shutout victory 1-0. Imogen DeBlois scored the only goal for Howland putting on the cape...
POLAND SNAPS SPRINGFIELD’S 5 MATCH STREAK
POLAND, OH- In a battle of schools separated by just nine minutes, it was Poland who was able to defend their home court over rival Springfield, taking down the Tigers in 4 sets. Poland came out very strong in each set, and utilized outside hitters Sophia D’Angelo and Sarah Forsyth...
CANFIELD STILL RUNS AAC
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Canfield Girls Soccer team stayed undefeated in the conference and improved to 10-1-0 (6-0-0) with a 4-1 win over Austintown Fitch Monday night. Canfield was able to get goals from Ava Paris, Lena Wahib, Hanna Wahib, and Maci Toporcer each scoring once. Assists for the Cardinals went to Ava Paris with 2, and Kiara Reynolds picked up one as well. Austintown scored on a goal by Bailey Baker.
VIKINGS SHOW OFF ON SENIOR NIGHT
ATWATER OH- On Monday night, the Vikings hosted Brookfield and came away victorious by a 10-0 margin. Scoring goals for the Vikings were Olivia Boyle with 4, Kaira English 2, Rose Couts 1, Ronnie England 1, Kayle Turcsak 1, and Sydney Jackson 1. The team also got assists from Rose Couts with 3, Sydney Jackson 2, Kayla Turcsak 1, Ronnie England 1, and Chloe Guth 1. The Vikings were led in net by Grace Yarian with nine saves and Sophia Wood with 6.
KELLY KEEPS THE PIN IN SIGHT
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- If you are looking for one of the most exciting golfers around, head a little south to East Liverpool and check out Nate Kelly. The Potter standout has done nothing but dominate his domain on the golf course. The biggest reason for his success, is his unshakable ability to stay positive and mentally focus through the ups and downs of the golf course. Mental toughness is so crucial in the sport, and Kelly has a ton of it.
REBELS RAM THROUGH LABRAE ON THE ROAD
LEAVITTSBURG, OH- Another game, another big night from Crestview Senior, Rocco Bettura in a 22-7 victory over LaBrae on Friday night. Bettura accounted for all three scores on the Rebel’s side on plunges of 5, 14, and 4 yards away. Crestview as a team combined for 312 total yards, 263 of those yards coming on the ground-178 from Bettura himself.
RAIDERS SLAY THE DRAGONS ON HOMECOMING
CANFIELD, OH- On what seemed to be a perfect night for football in Northeast, Ohio on Friday night proved to be exactly that for South Range, and senior Billy Skripac as well with a 55-0 victory over Niles in Week 7. Skripac’s night started out by being crowned Homecoming King...
HENNING CARRIES RESERVE TO VICTORY
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve has had enough heartbreak for three seasons this year. They were not about to add to that list on Friday as they sent McDonald’s would be game tying drive away and won 27-19. After falling behind 13-0, Reserve didn’t panic and won the rest of the game 27-6. Luke Henning was able to find the promised land four times in the Blue Devil win to lead them to victory.
WARRIORS STAY IN THE GROOVE
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Brookfield Warriors hit the road in week 7 as they ventured into Tiger Town for the second time this season as they took on Newton Falls. Last time the Warriors took on a Tiger named team they came out on top 27-14. This time around the Warriors would play even better as they pitched their first shutout of the year. Brookfield’s defense played great all night forcing two turnovers, including one that ended up being a special team’stouchdown for the Warriors. They did not allow a single pass completion all night long and consistently forced the Tigers offense to stall out once they crossed the fifty-yard line. Christian Davis would take home player of the game as he picked up his second straight one-hundred-yard rushing game of the season and added a touchdown to his totals.
URSULINE BATTLES TO THE END BUT FALLS SHORT AGAINST STVM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It was a battle of the Irish on Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium, as St. Vincent-St. Mary came down to Youngstown to continue the non-conference rivalry with Ursuline. These two programs have matched up 11 times since 2011 after last nights ballgame. STVM had a nine game winning streak against Ursuline on the line, and some late turnovers bit Ursuline to end that losing streak.
VALLEY SETS THEIR SIGHTS FORWARD
COLUMBIANA OH- Valley Christian worked all week on staying focused on their current opponent. While fans and media members set their sights on Southern Local next week, the Eagles however we’re locked in to Columbiana. They got a no doubt victory 40-10. Tyree Washington led the Eagles in rushing...
LOUISVILLE KEEPS WORKING HARD
LOUISVILLE OH- It hasn’t been a perfect season for Louisville. The Leopards have put together one of the hardest schedules you can. Despite some set backs, the Leopards have still won more than they’ve not. They added another victory to the belt on Monday topping Alliance 3-0. The...
SOUTHERN HAS BIG TEST ON THE HORIZON
LEETONIA, OH- The Southern Local Indians came into week 7 against Leetonia on an absolute roll like no other, looking to not only keep that going, but they also were looking to secure their spot in the EOAC championship game. Southern’s juggernaut offense was too much for the Bears as Southern took a demanding victory, 48-6.
KNIGHT HITS CAREER MILESTONE IN UNITED VICTORY
EAST PALESTINE OH- United had to battle a slow start on Friday night in East Palestine. The game saw the Bulldogs score first. A 4 yard touchdown run from Jesse Lipp helped the Bulldogs take a 6-0 lead. United would take the lead back, but a couple of big defensive stops would keep Palestine in the game for the first half. The two teams went into the locker room with a 14-6 United lead. United found a groove in the second half though going on to win 42-6.
TIGERS CONTINUE TO GAIN TRACTION
ATWATER OH- Springfield has gone on a roll since their week 4 loss to Lowellville. After starting 0-4 on the campaign, the Tigers have banned together to refocus and lock in. On Friday they traveled to Waterloo and got their third win in a row 41-14. It wasn’t a fast start for the Tigers, they only led 14-7 at the half. However, some adjustments in the locker room let the Tigers explode to 20 3rd quarter points.
