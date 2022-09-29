Four years ago, the athletes who now make up the Cass Tech lacrosse teams knew nothing about the sport. Now, they prepare for long car rides to their games. Together, they step on the field, ready to play against students who don’t look like them. And together they are helping to not only grow the game in Detroit but also diversify a predominantly white sport. Cass Tech, Detroit’s largest public high school,...

