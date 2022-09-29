Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
theScore
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
Dodgers News: LA Sets New Record In Historic 2022 Season
The Dodgers don't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
theScore
Marlins shut down Cy Young candidate Alcantara
Sandy Alcantara's brilliant season has come to an end. The Miami Marlins will shut down the All-Star right-hander and potential NL Cy Young front-runner after 32 starts, manager Don Mattingly announced Saturday. Alcantara, who took a complete-game loss in Friday's brilliant pitchers' duel against Corbin Burnes, was scheduled to make...
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Yankees Reportedly Likely To Pursue Angels' Shohei Ohtani Heavily
The New York Yankees reportedly are still heavily interested in Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani after two failed attempts to land him.
theScore
Padres secure 2nd playoff spot since 2006
The San Diego Padres locked up a wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. San Diego will be playing in the postseason for the second time since 2006. The club also made the playoffs in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. "I want to be part...
theScore
theScore's 2022-23 Fantasy Hockey Draft Kit
To prepare for the 2022-23 NHL season, theScore has all the fantasy hockey advice you need to dominate your draft and win your league.
NHL・
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
theScore
Angels, Ohtani avoid arbitration with record 1-year, $30M deal
The Los Angeles Angels and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30-million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration, the club announced Saturday. Ohtani, who's still eligible to become a free agent after next season, will receive the largest salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player. He's earning $5.5 million for the 2022 campaign.
MLB・
'Deep Dive' Is Coming on Lions' Defense, Including Potential Staff Changes
The Detroit Lions must figure out what is ailing their defense.
theScore
Ducks ink Beaulieu to 1-year pact off pro tryout
The Anaheim Ducks rewarded defenseman Nathan Beaulieu with a one-year, one-way contract Saturday after inviting him to training camp on a professional tryout. The deal is worth $850,000. It's the same term and salary the Carolina Hurricanes gave blue-liner and fellow PTO recipient Calvin de Haan earlier in the day.
theScore
Adelaide 36ers become 1st non-NBA team in 7 years to win preseason game in U.S.
The Adelaide 36ers entered rarified air Sunday with their stunning 134-124 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The four-time NBL champs became the first non-NBA team to win a preseason game in the United States since Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce did so in 2015 against the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.
Recent 10th Overall Pick Signs With New Team
Thon Maker has signed with the Fujian Sturgeons. The 25-year-old was the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA・
markerzone.com
SENATORS RELEASE FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
The Ottawa Senators announced a flurry of roster moves following Saturday night's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. Several players were assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, but arguably the big move of the evening was releasing a former 5th overall pick from his PTO. Michael...
NHL・
