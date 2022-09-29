ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he's leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday

The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Marlins shut down Cy Young candidate Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara's brilliant season has come to an end. The Miami Marlins will shut down the All-Star right-hander and potential NL Cy Young front-runner after 32 starts, manager Don Mattingly announced Saturday. Alcantara, who took a complete-game loss in Friday's brilliant pitchers' duel against Corbin Burnes, was scheduled to make...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official

Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Padres secure 2nd playoff spot since 2006

The San Diego Padres locked up a wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. San Diego will be playing in the postseason for the second time since 2006. The club also made the playoffs in the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign. "I want to be part...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Angels, Ohtani avoid arbitration with record 1-year, $30M deal

The Los Angeles Angels and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30-million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration, the club announced Saturday. Ohtani, who's still eligible to become a free agent after next season, will receive the largest salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player. He's earning $5.5 million for the 2022 campaign.
MLB
theScore

Ducks ink Beaulieu to 1-year pact off pro tryout

The Anaheim Ducks rewarded defenseman Nathan Beaulieu with a one-year, one-way contract Saturday after inviting him to training camp on a professional tryout. The deal is worth $850,000. It's the same term and salary the Carolina Hurricanes gave blue-liner and fellow PTO recipient Calvin de Haan earlier in the day.
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

SENATORS RELEASE FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO

The Ottawa Senators announced a flurry of roster moves following Saturday night's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. Several players were assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, but arguably the big move of the evening was releasing a former 5th overall pick from his PTO. Michael...
NHL

