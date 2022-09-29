Read full article on original website
Marshall E. McIntyre
STERLING, NY – Marshall “Max” E. McIntyre, age 76, of Sterling, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home with his wife and friends by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Pearl McIntyre; and brother, George McIntyre. Max is survived...
Patricia L. Gurney
OSWEGO – Patricia L. Gurney, 74, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Cooley) Cusworth and was a graduate of Yuba High School in California.
Paul H. Batchelor
OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.
Kenneth C. Ware
FULTON – Kenneth “Sam” C. Ware, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Crouse Hospital with his family by his side. Sam was a longtime member of the Bowens Corners Methodist Church and held many offices during that time. He owned and operated a saw sharpening business for many years. He also worked over 45 years at Sealright Corporation. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sam had a green thumb and loved gardening.
Shirley A. Hewitt
PALERMO, NY – Shirley A. Hewitt, age 90 of Palermo, New York, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services. A native of Palermo, Shirley was a life resident of the Fulton-Palermo area. She retired in 1994 from Nestle company after 33 years of dedicated service. She was a life member of the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1390 in Fulton; the Sandy Pond Sportsman’s Club and the Nestle Quarter Century Club.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 25 – October 1
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Interstate Rt. 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
Matt Sheppard Banks $20,000 Outlaw 200 Win After Classic Battle With Mat Williamson
FULTON, NY – Two of the best in Modified racing in late season big dollar events, Matt Sheppard and defending race winner Mat Williamson slugged it out for almost the entire race with Savannah, NY Matt Shepperd collecting his second career Outlaw 200 Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway.
Olga M. Endres
OSWEGO – Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John.
Oswego Speedway Banquet Photo Gallery
OSWEGO – The following are photos taken by Jim Feeney at the recent Oswego Speedway Banquet.
Broadway Star, SUNY Oswego Alumnus Tamar Greene To Perform Oct. 17
OSWEGO – Tamar Greene, a 2009 SUNY Oswego alumnus who appears on Broadway as George Washington in the mega-hit musical “Hamilton,” will return for a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Part of the college’s Artswego Performing Arts Series,...
Oswego County Opportunities Presents Longevity Awards To Employees
FULTON – Celebrating 35 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 35 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
Brewerton Speedway Hurricane Harvey Super DIRT Week Special Just Days Away Wednesday, October 5
BREWERTON, NY – For the 29th year all roads will lead from the Oswego Speedway Super DIRT Week 50 to one of the ‘Baddest’ tracks in the Northeast, the Brewerton Speedway for the Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday, October 5. The race annually draws some of the best...
William T. Ware
OSWEGO – William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud veteran, having...
Fulton’s Granby Elementary Hosts Fun-Filled Open House
FULTON – Granby Elementary added a unique twist of fun family activities to this year’s fall open house. On Tuesday, September 27, the school opened its doors to hundreds of students and families. While visitors were welcomed by traditional open house activities like tours of the building and conversations with educators and administrators, new surprises added an almost carnival-like atmosphere.
Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy
OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
Farnham Family Services Supporting Families
OSWEGO COUNTY – There are many risk factors than can lead to substance abuse disorder in young people. A healthy family environment and early prevention teaching from parents and role models can minimize many of those risk factors. With that in mind Farnham Family Services provides a number of services that focus on families and parenting.
Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Returns For Second Year
FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton. “This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,”...
Oswego City Schools To Celebrate International Walk To School Day Oct. 12
OSWEGO – Oswego schools Kingsford Park Elementary, Charles E. Riley Elementary and Trinity Catholic will join schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. This event is held in collaboration with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and other organizations which...
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
