OSWEGO – Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO