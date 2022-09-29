ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Marshall E. McIntyre

STERLING, NY – Marshall “Max” E. McIntyre, age 76, of Sterling, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home with his wife and friends by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Pearl McIntyre; and brother, George McIntyre. Max is survived...
STERLING, NY
Oswego County Today

Patricia L. Gurney

OSWEGO – Patricia L. Gurney, 74, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Cooley) Cusworth and was a graduate of Yuba High School in California.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Paul H. Batchelor

OSWEGO – Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego, New York, died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at Nine Mile, he was also a truck driver for Eagle Beverage, Oswego, and in his early years drove for Sears in Florida. Paul enjoyed the outdoors relaxing going golfing and fishing.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Kenneth C. Ware

FULTON – Kenneth “Sam” C. Ware, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Crouse Hospital with his family by his side. Sam was a longtime member of the Bowens Corners Methodist Church and held many offices during that time. He owned and operated a saw sharpening business for many years. He also worked over 45 years at Sealright Corporation. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sam had a green thumb and loved gardening.
FULTON, NY
Oswego, NY
State
New York State
Oswego County Today

Shirley A. Hewitt

PALERMO, NY – Shirley A. Hewitt, age 90 of Palermo, New York, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services. A native of Palermo, Shirley was a life resident of the Fulton-Palermo area. She retired in 1994 from Nestle company after 33 years of dedicated service. She was a life member of the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1390 in Fulton; the Sandy Pond Sportsman’s Club and the Nestle Quarter Century Club.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Olga M. Endres

OSWEGO – Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida, the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Mrs. Endres loved, most of all, was spending time with her family especially, her special visits with her loving grandchildren and going for long walks around the Oswego River with her husband John.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

William T. Ware

OSWEGO – William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud veteran, having...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton’s Granby Elementary Hosts Fun-Filled Open House

FULTON – Granby Elementary added a unique twist of fun family activities to this year’s fall open house. On Tuesday, September 27, the school opened its doors to hundreds of students and families. While visitors were welcomed by traditional open house activities like tours of the building and conversations with educators and administrators, new surprises added an almost carnival-like atmosphere.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Shirley & Squiggy

OSWEGO – Say hello to Shirley and Squiggy. These kittens are cute as cute can be. They all are coming out of their shells a little more every day. We would require them to be adopted together since they are bonded. They will be vaccinated prior to leaving our care. Their adoption fees are $100 each.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services Supporting Families

OSWEGO COUNTY – There are many risk factors than can lead to substance abuse disorder in young people. A healthy family environment and early prevention teaching from parents and role models can minimize many of those risk factors. With that in mind Farnham Family Services provides a number of services that focus on families and parenting.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.

Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses

FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

