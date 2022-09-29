Read full article on original website
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester
The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
Bowie Man Convicted For Role In $28 Million Ponzi Scheme With “1st Million Dollars”
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury in Maryland convicted Arley Ray Johnson, age 63, of Bowie, Maryland, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted late yesterday after a 10-day trial.
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
Developer opens up about next steps for Landmark Mall redevelopment
A representative from developer Foulger-Pratt spoke at the Eisenhower West Landmark Van Dorn Implementation Advisory Group earlier this week to provide a bird’s eye view of what’s going on at the project. Currently, Landmark Mall itself is almost completely demolished, saved for one corner still being used as...
Stand-Alone Plats Now Accepted Online
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Attention Developers and Engineers: Effective Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Stand-alone Plats can be submitted electronically in ePortal. A user’s guide on how to submit a stand-alone plat can be found here. Please note that all plats associated with site/subdivision plans will still...
Weekly menu changes explain 'what the heck is going on' at northern Va. restaurant
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Small businesses like independent restaurants are struggling to find ways to stay afloat due to inflation. 7News Reporter Victoria Sanchez stopped by Dixie Bones restaurant in Woodbridge, Va. to see the innovative way the owner is dealing with rising costs and supply chain shortages. The...
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
Proposed bicycle-pedestrian bridge over Potomac receives $20 million in federal funding
A proposed bridge for bicyclists and pedestrians between Crystal City and the Southwest Waterfront area of D.C. has received $20 million in federal funding to move forward. When complete, the 16-foot-wide shared-use path will connect Long Bridge Park and East and West Potomac parks via the Mount Vernon Trail. On...
Opening Reception, Oct. 8: “Entre Dos Mundos” David Amoroso
“Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” Art Exhibit by David Amoroso. Artist Reception: Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (9419 Battle St., Manassas, Free and open to the public) Snacks, luchadores, artwork, and Loteria!. RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Día de los Muertos Celebration: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6:00 to 8:00...
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
Culture of India Exhibit Coming to Open Space Arts Gallery in October
Anu Narasimhan, in collaboration with the Prince William County Arts Council presents Voices from Around the World, the Subtle Impacts of India. India has an old history and it is not just limited to the Indian subcontinent. This exhibit brings the culture of India to the forefront and celebrates the rich heritage of India and the beauty that it has offered and shares with other cultures.
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
Sentara Offers ‘Safe Haven’ for Patients Dealing with Cancer
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. For many Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center patients, the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center helps provide peace of...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
