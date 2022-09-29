ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester

The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
WINCHESTER, VA
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
DALE CITY, VA
Developer opens up about next steps for Landmark Mall redevelopment

A representative from developer Foulger-Pratt spoke at the Eisenhower West Landmark Van Dorn Implementation Advisory Group earlier this week to provide a bird’s eye view of what’s going on at the project. Currently, Landmark Mall itself is almost completely demolished, saved for one corner still being used as...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Stand-Alone Plats Now Accepted Online

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Attention Developers and Engineers: Effective Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Stand-alone Plats can be submitted electronically in ePortal. A user’s guide on how to submit a stand-alone plat can be found here. Please note that all plats associated with site/subdivision plans will still...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Opening Reception, Oct. 8: “Entre Dos Mundos” David Amoroso

“Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” Art Exhibit by David Amoroso. Artist Reception: Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (9419 Battle St., Manassas, Free and open to the public) Snacks, luchadores, artwork, and Loteria!. RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Día de los Muertos Celebration: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6:00 to 8:00...
MANASSAS, VA
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Culture of India Exhibit Coming to Open Space Arts Gallery in October

Anu Narasimhan, in collaboration with the Prince William County Arts Council presents Voices from Around the World, the Subtle Impacts of India. India has an old history and it is not just limited to the Indian subcontinent. This exhibit brings the culture of India to the forefront and celebrates the rich heritage of India and the beauty that it has offered and shares with other cultures.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Sentara Offers ‘Safe Haven’ for Patients Dealing with Cancer

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. For many Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center patients, the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center helps provide peace of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

