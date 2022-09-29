Anu Narasimhan, in collaboration with the Prince William County Arts Council presents Voices from Around the World, the Subtle Impacts of India. India has an old history and it is not just limited to the Indian subcontinent. This exhibit brings the culture of India to the forefront and celebrates the rich heritage of India and the beauty that it has offered and shares with other cultures.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO