Steve Nash gifts Kevin Durant light Nets practice on 34th birthday: What do you get someone who has everything?

Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Knicks poised to play with faster pace with younger roster
The New York Knicks deliberately got younger to keep in step with the quickening pace of the league. They got rid of the ineffective and injury-riddled Kemba Walker and other veterans, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks. Replacing them are 26-year-old rising star Jalen Brunson and promising 24-year-old modern big man Isaiah Hartenstein.
Knicks coach doesn’t feel any pressure: Is Tom Thibodeau on the clock?
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been a polarizing figure in his every stop. He is admirable as a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, maximizing his flawed roster in each season he won the award. But there is also the version of him wearing out his welcome, leading to abrupt firings.
Quentin Grimes out in Knicks preseason opener vs Pistons
Now it can be told why New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared earlier that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner for the starting shooting guard spot. Grimes’ bid suffered a massive blow as the promising second-year wing will miss the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Thibodeau delivered the grim news about Grimes to reporters at the end of the team’s Monday practice.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA・
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Ime Udoka’s mistress handled Nia Long’s travel arrangements
In another twist to the romantic debacle involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, the woman who he was having an office affair with was handing the travel arrangements for his fiancée Nia Long. “TMZ” reports that one of the duties that the staffer Udoka had an affair with...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Ben Simmons is ‘good to go’ in long-delayed Nets debut against former team
Ben Simmons will be back on NBA court Monday night after more than a year of absence as the Brooklyn Nets host their former star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. While it is just a preseason game, there will be heightened drama and tension in his much-anticipated Nets debut as he faces his old team for the first time since his messy exit from Philadelphia.
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley eyes major leap in third season
The arrival of Jalen Brunson and the revival of Derrick Rose have made Immanuel Quickley someone like a forgotten man in the New York Knicks roster. After hitting major strides late in the season as a primary ball handler, Quickley looked ready to expand his role. Yet as he starts his third season in the league, he finds himself stuck again as the team’s Sixth Man although that can be debated now with Rose’s return.
Yankees scratch Gleyber Torres from lineup, missing Monday’s game
With the post-season starting in just a few days, the New York Yankees can’t afford to have any injuries to their key starters. That is why it was rather concerning when the Yankees scratched starting second baseman Gleyber Torres from the lineup on Monday, but he’s not dealing with any injury but is rather “under the weather.”
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
