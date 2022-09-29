ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Steve Nash gifts Kevin Durant light Nets practice on 34th birthday: What do you get someone who has everything?

By Alder Almo
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes out in Knicks preseason opener vs Pistons

Now it can be told why New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared earlier that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner for the starting shooting guard spot. Grimes’ bid suffered a massive blow as the promising second-year wing will miss the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Thibodeau delivered the grim news about Grimes to reporters at the end of the team’s Monday practice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley eyes major leap in third season

The arrival of Jalen Brunson and the revival of Derrick Rose have made Immanuel Quickley someone like a forgotten man in the New York Knicks roster. After hitting major strides late in the season as a primary ball handler, Quickley looked ready to expand his role. Yet as he starts his third season in the league, he finds himself stuck again as the team’s Sixth Man although that can be debated now with Rose’s return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy