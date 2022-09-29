Read full article on original website
AWS Girls’ Tech Day Inspires More than 300 Girls and Young Women from Prince William County
According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Girls’ Tech Day is helping to change that. On Saturday, Oct. 1, AWS brought together more than 300 girls and young women from Prince William County and...
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It's no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
Spectacular Spreads
You may have seen photos of charcuterie's impressive displays on Pinterest or in magazines and thought, "What IS a charcuterie (shar-koo-tuh-ree) board?" It's basically an antipasto plate taken a step further. Served on a wooden board or a stone slab, these creations could serve as an appetizer or a whole meal, as it's filled with cured meats, an assortment of cheese, crackers, bread, fruits, vegetables, spreads, and nuts. Whether simple in design or more artistically complex, charcuterie boards bring people together in an easy yet elegant way.
October-fests, DIY Central and Cancer Care
October in Prince William is traditionally a month of festivals and fun. This year is no exception. Our feature story is chock full of October dates and details to fill your calendar with festive fall activities. Dig deeper in our Destinations section for even more hot spots to be throughout the month.
Share the Bounty Oct.10 through Nov. 11
It is that time of year again! The ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is preparing for the bounty that is holiday season food drives. This year’s Share the Bounty food drive (formerly known as Operation Give Thanks / Operation Turkey) will take place Monday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun
October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
Service Authority Executive Wins Technology Icon Award
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority (PWCSA) Prince William County Service Authority’s Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO), Hari B. Kurup, is the recipient of the 2022 Cloud for Utilities Technology Executive Icon Award. The award honors an executive who used technology and innovation to solve problems in the utilities industry.
Join Parks & Rec in October for Some ‘Spooky’ Fall Fun
Provided by Prince William Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. We’re just a week away from the official start of fall, and ‘spooky season’ is right around the corner. We’ve got lots of fun and exciting, as well as ‘haunted’ events happening in Prince William County so we hope you will join us throughout October for some spooky, fall fun – if you dare.
Ideas for Family Fun This Spooky Season
Whether you love all things spooky or if you're just in it for the treats, there's so much fun to be had at Halloween. Not everyone is a fan of monsters or horror movies, but that doesn't mean they have to miss out on enjoying this time of year. Here's a roundup of not-so-scary things you can try with your family this month.
The Seasonal Return of Ghost Walks with a New Paranormal Investigation Opportunity
Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia announces a return of their popular seasonal program Ghost Walks! Their dedicated Ghost Guide is leading two programs this year. “Return to the Shadows” is an outside walking tour of the Dumfries historic area at night, including Dumfries Cemetery and the Weems-Botts Museum grounds. This is the only time of year HDVI indulges in ghost lore, telling the events that made Dumfries famous, along with new reports from staff, visitors, and town residents. “Tracking the Trickster” is the new paranormal investigation program where participants will actively help the investigator gather data on a reported staff doppelganger seen near the shed and Annex structure.
Don’t Miss Out: Area Weekend Events
It's Wednesday and – we've got a new name! We'll still be here twice a month on Wednesdays to bring you news of events in the Greater Prince William area. Don't Miss Out!
Sentara Offers ‘Safe Haven’ for Patients Dealing with Cancer
Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. For many Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center patients, the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center helps provide peace of...
CALL FOR ART – Off the Wall High School Art Competition
CALL FOR ART – Competition Guidelines/”How to Enter”. Off the Wall #19 High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Sponsored by Lockheed Martin and presented by ARTfactory. Contact Info: Gallery Director, Jordan Exum | jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787. Exhibit Dates:. Dec. 21, 2022 to Jan. 30, 2023. Open House/Awards Ceremony:
36 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in July 2022
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported 36 small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in July 2022. “In the summer, we saw an increase in the number of...
Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet Receives 2022 Best of Manassas Award
Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet has been selected for the 2022 Best of Manassas Award in the Ballet School category by the Manassas Award Program. Each year, the Manassas Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their...
UAS Company to Create 119 Jobs in Manassas
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger today announced that RapidFlight, an unmanned aircraft systems company, is locating in the City of Manassas. RapidFlight will invest $5.5 million to establish its systems design and manufacturing operations in the City. The company’s 25,000 square-foot facility is located at 9617 Center Street in Manassas where it will create 119 new jobs over the next three years.
What’s Open, Closed and Rescheduled This Weekend
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way to the Prince William County region later this afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s cancelled/closed, rescheduled and open this weekend:. CANCELLED/CLOSED. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre: Historic Cemeteries of Brentsville Walking Tours...
Call to Action: Local Volunteer Opportunities
If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more about how you can help.
Marine Museum Breaks Ground for Park Expansion
The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation broke ground for the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park expansion on Sept. 21. The 23.3-acre Semper Fidelis Memorial Park currently features 40 memorials, more than a mile of trails and overlooks the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Unique among outdoor museum spaces in the Washington, D.C. area, the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park stands as a bastion of remembrance and reflection.
County and Regional Officials Break Ground for Road Improvement Project in Brentsville District
County, regional and state officials recently gathered to break ground for the Prince William Parkway-University Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project, which will help ease traffic in the Innovation Park area. The project, in the Brentsville District, is an innovative intersection – known as a quadrant intersection – that will create a...
