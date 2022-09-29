Read full article on original website
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This House Might Just Be Dallas’ Most Instagrammable Airbnb
When influencer Sarah Mize of Dallas Love List (@dallaslovelist) set out to create an Airbnb where her followers could enjoy a slice of the Big D, she enlisted interior design firm Yates Desygn to bring her brand to life. Principal Bryan Yates incorporated a mix of locally sourced custom showstoppers (like a trio of Ever Atelier vinyl wallpapers); attainable, budget-friendly furnishings reupholstered in performance fabrics for longevity; and of course, plenty of ’grammable moments. The 2,500-square-foot party pad features a fully equipped kitchen, a garage that doubles as an entertaining space, and plenty of seating—all in eye-catching colors and prints.
State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/3, Painting Lady
The State Fair of Texas has been open for three whole days, and photographer Jason Janik has been documenting all the action, and will continue to capture those moments big and small that showcase the excitement around the event. Today, we see Patricia Rodriguez painting custom art on an Acura...
Scenes from D CEO’s 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium
D CEO welcomed 400 attendees on September 15, for its fourth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium. The event was held at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel and brought together the organizations and leaders working to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable. . D Magazine Partners President Gillea Allison welcomed the guests,...
Mike Rhyner Returns to Radio With 97.1 The Freak
Mike Rhyner retired in early 2020 after a storied 40-year career in Dallas radio during which he played a huge role in launching The Ticket and creating a radio format that has been copied around the country. Zac Crain profiled Rhyner when he stepped away from the mic. We did a podcast with him, too (recorded in Main Street Garden, because we were just getting accustomed to Covid).
DFW Healthcare Brief: Nanoscope Therapeutics’ New HQ and Kindred Hospital’s New Rehab Unit
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central opened a new rehabilitation unit inside the hospital that began accepting patients August 22. The 14-bed unit will focus on caring for adults who have experienced a loss of function or disability due to injury or illness and features a gym, rehab equipment, and private rooms.
The State Fair Classic Is Still Bigger Than Football
More than 50,000 people filed into the Cotton Bowl to see Prairie View A&M, a Houston-area HBCU, beat Grambling State, a Louisiana HBCU, 34-14, for their fifth consecutive victory in the State Fair Classic. Only a fraction were there to watch football. Most of those people—53,970, to be exact—got what...
Dallas County Commissioners May Discuss Opening a Polling Place at the County Jail
This week the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court will meet, and, in between the bill paying and the updates about the county’s COVID-19 response, the body will discuss the game plan for the upcoming midterm election. There’s a laundry list of to-do items, but one issue raised last week...
