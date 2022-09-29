ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

This House Might Just Be Dallas’ Most Instagrammable Airbnb

When influencer Sarah Mize of Dallas Love List (@dallaslovelist) set out to create an Airbnb where her followers could enjoy a slice of the Big D, she enlisted interior design firm Yates Desygn to bring her brand to life. Principal Bryan Yates incorporated a mix of locally sourced custom showstoppers (like a trio of Ever Atelier vinyl wallpapers); attainable, budget-friendly furnishings reupholstered in performance fabrics for longevity; and of course, plenty of ’grammable moments. The 2,500-square-foot party pad features a fully equipped kitchen, a garage that doubles as an entertaining space, and plenty of seating—all in eye-catching colors and prints.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/3, Painting Lady

The State Fair of Texas has been open for three whole days, and photographer Jason Janik has been documenting all the action, and will continue to capture those moments big and small that showcase the excitement around the event. Today, we see Patricia Rodriguez painting custom art on an Acura...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Scenes from D CEO’s 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium

D CEO welcomed 400 attendees on September 15, for its fourth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium. The event was held at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel and brought together the organizations and leaders working to make workplaces more inclusive and equitable. . D Magazine Partners President Gillea Allison welcomed the guests,...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Mike Rhyner Returns to Radio With 97.1 The Freak

Mike Rhyner retired in early 2020 after a storied 40-year career in Dallas radio during which he played a huge role in launching The Ticket and creating a radio format that has been copied around the country. Zac Crain profiled Rhyner when he stepped away from the mic. We did a podcast with him, too (recorded in Main Street Garden, because we were just getting accustomed to Covid).
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas County, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
dmagazine.com

The State Fair Classic Is Still Bigger Than Football

More than 50,000 people filed into the Cotton Bowl to see Prairie View A&M, a Houston-area HBCU, beat Grambling State, a Louisiana HBCU, 34-14, for their fifth consecutive victory in the State Fair Classic. Only a fraction were there to watch football. Most of those people—53,970, to be exact—got what...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy