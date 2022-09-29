When influencer Sarah Mize of Dallas Love List (@dallaslovelist) set out to create an Airbnb where her followers could enjoy a slice of the Big D, she enlisted interior design firm Yates Desygn to bring her brand to life. Principal Bryan Yates incorporated a mix of locally sourced custom showstoppers (like a trio of Ever Atelier vinyl wallpapers); attainable, budget-friendly furnishings reupholstered in performance fabrics for longevity; and of course, plenty of ’grammable moments. The 2,500-square-foot party pad features a fully equipped kitchen, a garage that doubles as an entertaining space, and plenty of seating—all in eye-catching colors and prints.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO