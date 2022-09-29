Read full article on original website
Related
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
CMT
Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale
Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
Kelly Clarkson Finally Explains Why She Iced Out Simon Cowell Through Her Entire American Idol Run
Kelly Clarkson defended herself after Simon Cowell revealed that the American Idol champ iced him out during her run.
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Every 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31 Elvis night performance, ranked from worst to best
There was a three-way tie between a D'Amelio, a comedian, and a "Bachelorette" star at the top of the leaderboard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
Bodie: 5 Things About ‘The Voice’ Singer Blake Shelton Thinks Can Make It To The Finale
The Blind Auditions of The Voice season 22 are still underway, and Bodie Kuljian will be making his way to the stage during the October 3 episode. The 29-year-old California native performs a terrific rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray for his Blind Audition. Right away,...
Shania Twain Takes ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ With Epic ’80s Throwback Photos
Shania Twain had a throwback Thursday unlike any other. The 57-year-old took us back to her youth with a series of photos from the 1980s. Check out the collection below. “A trip down memory lane… the 80s to be specific! That hair!” she captioned the post. She’s nearly unrecognizable in the photos.
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
What to Expect on ‘DWTS’s ‘James Bond’ Night, Is Daniella Karagach Returning?
The third episode of Dancing With the Stars season 31 features yet another great theme night, James Bond night. This is done in celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen. The dancers will use iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in the highly anticipated episode.
talentrecap.com
Camila Cabello’s Awkward Joke About Shawn Mendes That You Probably Missed on ‘The Voice’
During a blind audition on The Voice, Camila Cabello briefly mistook a contestant as her former boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The coach also joked about knowing Mendes “deeply” before their split. We’re still trying to figure out what the singer meant when she says “deeply.”. Camila Cabello...
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake
While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
Shania Twain Teases Upcoming American Music Awards Performance
Shania Twain is giving us new music soon. She just dropped a brand new single titled “Waking Up Dreaming” and she has a new record label. It’s a fantastic return to the infectious crossover pop that became her signature in the late 90s. It seems that she’ll offer the first television performance of the track on the American Music Awards in November. She posted a new video soundtracked by the tune. And she directed fans to the AMAs on November 20. The awards show is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it will air on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. Check out Shania Twain’s post below.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of ‘Tubular Bells’ Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)
Tubular Bells, Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year. To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy-narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Singapore Picks 'Ajoomma' as International Feature SubmissionAustralian Director Robert Connolly on His Family Adventure Film 'Blueback': "Our Goal Was to Inspire a...
Kelly Clarkson Talks About the Battles She Faced After Her ‘American Idol’ Win
In 2002, Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol. Almost immediately, the 20-year-old singer from Fort Worth, Texas found herself in a whole new world. She inked a deal with RCA records and started working on her debut album, Thankful which would drop the next year. Even before taking the American Idol stage, Clarkson had a vision. Unfortunately, her vision and that of the music industry of the time were vastly different.
Comments / 0