Chapel Hart And Drake Milligan Represent Country Music In "America's Got Talent" Finale

Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart did not walk away from "America's Got Talent" with the grand prize, but the competition turned out to be a big win for country music. The Mayyas, a Lebanese female dance team were crowned Wednesday (Sept.14) evening, while Milligan and Chapel Hart both scored placement in the finale. The frontrunners made history, as two country music acts have never made it into the top five within the same season.
