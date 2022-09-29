Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
Tom Brady says he is ‘alright’ after sustaining arm injury in 41-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Tom Brady brushed off any concerns about a potential arm injury in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. In the post-match press conference, the quarterback responded sharply to a question about his arm saying, “I’ll be alright. It’s football.“
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game at Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. The MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets.
NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols
It’s been a turbulent fortnight for the NFL and its concussion protocols, with the league coming under intense scrutiny over the issue of players’ health. The saga around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which ended in him being taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion in a scary looking incident, has raised a number of questions about the handling of head injuries.
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory. The Rays have lost four straight. Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in the opening round. Glasnow struck out seven and held the Red Sox to two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice. The injury could sideline him for the start of the regular season. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said an MRI confirmed the injury to the 7-footer. Mobley will miss Wednesday’s exhibition game at Philadelphia. The Cavs have three preseason games next week before opening the season on Oct. 19 in Toronto. Cleveland’s expecting big things this season from Mobley, who averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a rookie.
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons finally played for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener. The game against Philadelphia, his former club, was his first NBA game since June 2021. That made him among a number of big names who got back to basketball action. Kawhi Leonard also returned for the Los Angeles Clippers, as did Jamal Murray for the Denver Nuggets, after they both sat out last season recovering from surgeries for ACL tears. Damian Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the final 47 games last season.
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto clinched the right to host a best-of-three playoff series against Seattle or Tampa Bay starting Friday when the Mariners lost to Detroit later Monday. Whit Merrifield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays, who have won four straight.
