If you have a family tradition of baking dozens of cookies, bread and cakes over the holiday season, you may want to start preparing now instead of waiting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that low milk production and labor shortages have impacted the amount of butter that is in cold storage at the end of July. It is at the lowest level since 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported.
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
The butter board craze is spreading across the internet, but rising butter costs could soon put an end to the trend. In August, the average price of a stick of butter (453.6 gm) cost nearly $4.70, up from $3.63 a year ago. It's the highest price since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began documenting average price data for butter in 2018. In the past year alone, the price of fats and oils increased 29.3%, with margarine up 38.3% and butter up by 24.6%.
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
