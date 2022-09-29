Read full article on original website
Butter may be in short supply, cost more this baking season
If you have a family tradition of baking dozens of cookies, bread and cakes over the holiday season, you may want to start preparing now instead of waiting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that low milk production and labor shortages have impacted the amount of butter that is in cold storage at the end of July. It is at the lowest level since 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Butter shortage: How holiday baking season could be affected
When it comes to cooking and baking, it's a truth universally acknowledged that butter just makes things better.
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
Does Butter Go Bad?
Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
Recall issued over various vegetables, salsas that may contain listeria at Kroger stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Food and Drug Administration is warning of a recall impacting several vegetable products, such as salsa, at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was announced by the company GHGA over concerns of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination and impacts Kroger stores in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.
Rising butter prices could pose threat to TikTok's butter board trend
The butter board craze is spreading across the internet, but rising butter costs could soon put an end to the trend. In August, the average price of a stick of butter (453.6 gm) cost nearly $4.70, up from $3.63 a year ago. It's the highest price since the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) began documenting average price data for butter in 2018. In the past year alone, the price of fats and oils increased 29.3%, with margarine up 38.3% and butter up by 24.6%.
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Candy corn: The Halloween candy that divides a nation. Its original name? 'Chicken feed'
First harvested in the late 19th century, candy corn at Halloween is irresistible to some and gross to others. How the candy is made might scare you.
Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Safeway recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with a strain of listeria that may be linked to contaminated brie and camembert cheeses. The cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., of Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)....
