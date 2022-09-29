Read full article on original website
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for the Hall of Famer in the same spot where he got his first job as a big league skipper. Josh Harrison hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Minnesota dropped to 9-19 in its last 28 games. Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer, and Bailey Ober pitched five innings of two-hit ball.
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto clinched the right to host a best-of-three playoff series against Seattle or Tampa Bay starting Friday when the Mariners lost to Detroit later Monday. Whit Merrifield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays, who have won four straight.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Philadelphia’s postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years Friday night.
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast is similarly soggy. New York is 1 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East after the Braves lost 4-0 at Miami. The only way the playoff-bound Mets take the division title and bypass a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend is by sweeping three games from the last-place Nationals while Atlanta loses all three to the fourth-place Marlins.
Phillies’ Nola perfect through 6 innings against Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola has not allowed a baserunner through six innings against the Houston Astros. Nola has struck out eight. He struck out the side in the fourth inning, fanning Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez. He has thrown 72 pitches, with 53 strikes. The Phillies sent Nola to the mound on Monday night needing only a win or a loss by Milwaukee to clinch their first playoff spot since 2011. Philadelphia led 1-0 through six on a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber, his NL-leading 45th of the season.
Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.Michael Toglia singled home the tiebreaking run for the Rockies in the ninth off Brusdar Graterol (2-4), scoring Sean Bouchard.Jake Bird (2-4) worked two hitless innings and Justin Lawrence got three outs for his first career save. Gonsolin, who is 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA during a breakout season, pitched for the first time since Aug. 23 after missing 40 games with forearm tightness. He struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. Andrew Chafin struck out Carlos Santana for his third save. Seattle will open a best-of-three series at Toronto or Cleveland on Friday.
Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. The fifth seed will play a best-of-three series on the road this weekend against the Mets or Braves — whichever one does not win the NL East. The sixth seed will play its best-of-three set at NL Central champion St. Louis. Musgrove gave up only two hits and struck out seven. Josh Hader got two outs for his 36th save, halting a four-run Giants rally in the ninth.
Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win. Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games. The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader.
Complete games disappearing in baseball’s Analytics Age
NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Palmer pitched 25 complete games in 1975. The entire major leagues have combined for 35 this year, down from 50 last season. Bullpens reign supreme in the Analytics Age. Pitches per start dipped from 96.93 in 2011 to 80.33 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before rebounding to 82.7 last year and 85.12 this season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Innings per start also fell.
Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk a hard-hitting ‘pain in the neck’
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has become a “pain in the neck” in the middle of Toronto’s star-studded lineup, according to rival Yankees manager Aaron Boone. He means it as a compliment. In a loaded offensive lineup led by George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kirk gives the wild-card Blue Jays yet another All-Star caliber offensive talent. Although his squat build hardly looks intimidating, he’s been a force at the plate. The 23-year-old is hitting .289 with 14 homers and a .796 OPS.
Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did. It all added up to a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in one of the worst offensive performances in six years under coach Sean McVay.
AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama understands why some compare him to other players, especially very tall ones who can shoot. He would rather end up carving his own path. In an interview with The Associated Press, the French teen who is generally considered the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft says he wants to be “one of one” and prides himself on being unique. He plays two games in the U.S. this week when his Metropolitans 92 team from France meets the G League Ignite near Las Vegas.
French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have been linked constantly over the last couple years, with just about every prognosticator anointing them as the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Thing is, they don’t know each other. That’s about to change. Wembanyama — he’s listed at 7-foot-2, some say he’s 7-foot-4 — and the Paris-based club Metropolitans 92 are in Las Vegas to take on Henderson and the G League Ignite in a pair of exhibitions, the first on Tuesday and the second on Thursday.
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons finally played for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener. The game against Philadelphia, his former club, was his first NBA game since June 2021. That made him among a number of big names who got back to basketball action. Kawhi Leonard also returned for the Los Angeles Clippers, as did Jamal Murray for the Denver Nuggets, after they both sat out last season recovering from surgeries for ACL tears. Damian Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the final 47 games last season.
