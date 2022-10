NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast is similarly soggy. New York is 1 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East after the Braves lost 4-0 at Miami. The only way the playoff-bound Mets take the division title and bypass a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend is by sweeping three games from the last-place Nationals while Atlanta loses all three to the fourth-place Marlins.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO