Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week

The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home

Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state

Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties

GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island

A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley Electric’s grand opening at new headquarters

Berkeley Electric Cooperative [BEC] held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 22 officially opening the doors to its new headquarters at 1732 US-52 West, Moncks Corner. The cooperative also dedicated a new veteran’s memorial at the site. Governor Henry McMaster was at the new headquarters to take part in the...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Electric vehicle owners can now get some juice in Goose Creek

With some help from Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC), the City of Goose Creek cut the ribbon on its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station on Sept. 27. The charging station is located in the parking lot of the city’s municipal building on Highway 52. Locally and statewide, finding a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated

A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others.  Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
CHARLESTON, SC

