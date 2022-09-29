Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week
The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
The Post and Courier
Shem Creek shrimpers help iconic trawler grounded on Myrtle Beach by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — When the shrimp trawler Shayna Michelle lost a race up the coast against Hurricane Ian, the crew was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter while the 83-ton vessel ended up stranded on the beach. The crew was taken to a hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released,...
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
The Post and Courier
After Hurricane Ian leaves damage behind, SC residents turn to rebuilding
MURRELLS INLET — When Hurricane Ian stormed ashore not 48 hours earlier, shoving the Atlantic Ocean mightily toward Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, its freestanding cross stood a resolute guardian against a raging sea. The Category 1 storm barreled ashore about 20 miles to the south in Georgetown, its...
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state
Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
The Post and Courier
Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties
GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
The Post and Courier
New Johns Island development lines up 10 commercial tenants year ahead of opening
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Hayes Park to include mix of commercial tenants and residential structures. The new 16-acre Hayes Park mixed-use development...
The Post and Courier
Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island
A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley Electric’s grand opening at new headquarters
Berkeley Electric Cooperative [BEC] held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 22 officially opening the doors to its new headquarters at 1732 US-52 West, Moncks Corner. The cooperative also dedicated a new veteran’s memorial at the site. Governor Henry McMaster was at the new headquarters to take part in the...
The Post and Courier
Electric vehicle owners can now get some juice in Goose Creek
With some help from Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC), the City of Goose Creek cut the ribbon on its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station on Sept. 27. The charging station is located in the parking lot of the city’s municipal building on Highway 52. Locally and statewide, finding a...
The Post and Courier
Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated
A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
