ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 2

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Dr. Marlene Tromp talks enrollment, Bronco football and what Boise State says about contraception

The separation between Boise State University and the University of Idaho is a lot more than just geography this semester. While the U of I is telling its employees what they should or shouldn’t talk about when it comes to contraception, including condom use, Boise State’s president says while emergency contraception, like Plan B, can’t be dispensed, nothing has changed regarding birth control.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Competing visions for Expo Idaho to be presented Tuesday

Three companies vying to win the competition for the redesign of Expo Idaho will present their plans to the Ada County Commission at a public meeting Tuesday. The work is the culmination of about three years of brainstorming how the hundreds of acres of land could be best used now that horse racing isn’t returning to Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Ne White House#Boise State University#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The White House#The University Of Idaho#Idaho Matters
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho's abortion restrictions

BOISE, Idaho - The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho's abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program

Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
GEORGIA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions

Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy