Read full article on original website
Related
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Dr. Marlene Tromp talks enrollment, Bronco football and what Boise State says about contraception
The separation between Boise State University and the University of Idaho is a lot more than just geography this semester. While the U of I is telling its employees what they should or shouldn’t talk about when it comes to contraception, including condom use, Boise State’s president says while emergency contraception, like Plan B, can’t be dispensed, nothing has changed regarding birth control.
This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party
Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
Satanic Temple Files Lawsuit Pledging to Return Abortion to Idaho
It looks like the national Satanists not to be confused with the Idaho Satanists, are joining forces with Joe Biden, . Biden's Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's trigger law, and now the Satanists have joined his attack on our state. As they say, the devil is in the details.
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Competing visions for Expo Idaho to be presented Tuesday
Three companies vying to win the competition for the redesign of Expo Idaho will present their plans to the Ada County Commission at a public meeting Tuesday. The work is the culmination of about three years of brainstorming how the hundreds of acres of land could be best used now that horse racing isn’t returning to Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho
The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
KTVB
'What was the communication?': Former Boise Office of Police Oversight director has questions after Lee resignation
BOISE, Idaho — Former Office of Police Oversight Director Natalie Camacho Mendoza read the stories in the media. She read the memo that the Office of Police Accountability sent to Boise Mayor McLean, recommending Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee go on paid leave. Mendoza had questions. “The questions I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
KHQ Right Now
The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho's abortion restrictions
BOISE, Idaho - The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho's abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
Idaho Billionaire Selflessly Sends Emergency Supplies to Florida
Frank VanderSloot is known as Idaho's wealthiest person, and along with that wealth, he has been known to give back to his local communities. However, the executive chairman of Melaleuca Corporation has organized an effort to help total strangers that live thousands of miles away. Frank VanderSloot Through The Years.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions
Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 373 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 373 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 2