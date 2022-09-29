Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
