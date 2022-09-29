Vikings vs Saints injury report: Minor, yet positive changes

The Minnesota Vikings had their final practice before traveling to London late Thursday night on a red-eye where they will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday morning.

The injury report on Wednesday had six people on the injury report with four guys not practicing. The Vikings got some good news when two of those players making their return to practice.

Dalvin Cook and C.J. Ham returned to practice in full which bodes extremely well for them playing on Sunday morning. The decision on Cook won’t become official until early Sunday morning as they will continue to monitor his shoulder injury.

Za’Darius Smith being a DNP for the second-consecutive day is somewhat alarming. He was seen at practice wearing a sleeve on his knee. Andrew Booth Jr. will likely miss his third-consecutive game. At this point, it’s a tad surprising that the Vikings haven’t put him on injured reserve yet. He wasn’t likely to be a factor early this season so it is curious.