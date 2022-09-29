Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Iraq to increase wheat planting to about 1 million hectares for 2022-2023
DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to plant one million hectares with wheat and “a very small amount" of barley in its 2022-2023 winter crop planting season, the ministry of water resources said in a Sunday statement. The Iraqi cabinet directed the trade ministry to import wheat to...
Agriculture Online
Russian winter wheat sowing accelerates after rain, Sovecon says
MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased dry soil conditions in some regions, the Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said on Monday. Winter grains sowing in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been delayed this autumn by dry weather and then...
Agriculture Online
Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of last Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 12-13 cents, corn up 8-9 cents, soy up 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 12 to 13 cents per bushel. * Wheat firms overnight after Ukraine advanced...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, although a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. harvest provided a floor under the market. Wheat ticked higher with heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions renewing concerns over global food supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on...
Agriculture Online
As war disrupts supply chains, U.S. wheat crop is smaller than expected
U.S. growers reaped their second-smallest wheat crop in 20 years due to drought in the Plains, said the Agriculture Department. The smaller-than-expected harvest would delay any American role in restoring grain flows disrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wheat futures prices leaped to their highest level in two months...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month high on lower U.S. output, tight world supply
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening global supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies in the...
Agriculture Online
Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister
MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
Agriculture Online
Hungary imports maize from Ukraine as drought hits local crop
BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has imported about 1 million tonnes of maize, nearly a quarter of its annual needs in the past 12 months mostly from Ukraine as a severe drought destroyed a large part of its domestic crop, industry representatives said on Monday. "Under normal circumstances, Hungary...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
U.S. wheat crop cut fuels supply doubts as Ukraine war escalates. Corn rises on lower than expected U.S. stocks estimate. (Adds latest prices, changes byline, pvs dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed crop forecasts
Consultancy up EU 2022 rapeseed crop to 19.46 MT, up 14.5%. Raises sunseed crop forecast to 9.25 MT, still well below 2021. Sees rapeseed prices holding this winter, fall sharply in 2023. (Adds detail, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Indonesia may extend palm oil export levy waiver to year-end - minister
JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, may extend an export levy waiver on the edible oil to the end of this year, its chief economic minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia started waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products from mid-July to...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs advance on technical buying, short-covering
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures strengthened on Monday on technical buying and short covering, after recent selloffs were overdone, brokers said. Concerns about the risks for a global recession, which could reduce demand for beef, continued to hang over...
Agriculture Online
BHP to receive 3 more LNG-fuelled bulk carriers in next 6-9 mths - exec
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BHP Group expects to receive three more bulk carriers powered partly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the next six to nine months, part of the company's plans to cut emissions from shipping, a senior executive said. BHP, which received its first two LNG-fuelled vessels...
Agriculture Online
Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The North American arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra Foods after about two years, the company said on Monday. JBS will focus on its plant-based operations in Brazil and Europe, said Nikki Richardson, spokesperson for JBS USA....
Agriculture Online
India's Sept palm oil imports jump to 1-yr high of 1.2 mln T-dealers
MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's imports of palm oil jumped in September to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand for the tropical oil ahead of the festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, six dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Greater buying could help top...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Monday, October 3, 2022
In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the corn and soybean harvest, wheat crop, and drought expansion in the Central U.S. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA Crop Progress Report today. Twenty percent of the corn crop has been harvested, behind the five-year average of 22%. Just 22% of soybeans...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030
BERLIN — (AP) — German energy giant RWE said Tuesday that it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants and a vast...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Mexico taps private sector again to try to keep food prices down
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector as inflation hovers at a 22-year high. More than a dozen foodmakers and retailers are part...
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Saudi Arabia was chosen on Tuesday to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a $500 billion futuristic megacity in the desert that planners say will feature a year-round winter sports complex. The Asian Winter Games are slated to take place in Trojena, an area of NEOM "where winter temperatures drop below zero celsius and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region", according to the project's website.
