Ohio receives poor marks for public sector labor laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks below nearly all of its neighbors and received one of the lowest grades available in a new report that ranks labor laws, public union membership and worker freedom across the country. The Commonwealth Foundation, a Pennsylvania free market think tank, gave Ohio a...
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
Indiana's labor union laws get A+ rating from Commonwealth Foundation
(The Center Square) – An Indiana law requiring teachers to annually authorize payroll deductions of union dues earned the state a high rating from the Commonwealth Foundation. Indiana received an A+ for its labor laws in the report, “The Battle for Worker Freedom in the States.” The state received...
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
Social security recipients anticipate boost in monthly benefits
About 70 million Americans could soon see what some are predicting as a sizable increase in Social Security benefits for 2023, which would mean bigger checks for almost three million Pennsylvanians. Advocates for seniors believe benefits could go up by more than 7%. Harriet Ellenberger, communications organizer for the Pennsylvania...
DeWine’s plan to target children, families receives applause, jeers
(The Center Square) – A Ohio state government initiative that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says targets children and families’ financial, physical and emotional stability is being met with praise from nonprofit groups focused on affordable housing throughout the state and Democrats in the statehouse. DeWine’s plan, called Bold...
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
Maryland nonpublic schools given funds to reopen
(The Center Square) – Maryland doled out $1.6 million in unspent funds to help the state’s nonpublic schools ramp up to come back online and reopen this fall. Leftover funding from last year’s Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools funding was used to cover expenses related to COVID-19 recovery, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. Expenditures include supplies to sanitize and disinfect school facilities, improve ventilation systems and educational technology, expand capacity for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and reasonable transportation costs.
Missouri Senate poised to act on farm tax credits
JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel signed off Monday on a package of tax credits largely focused on benefiting rural Missouri, signaling the possible quick end of an otherwise slow-moving special session. The $40 million proposal was sought by Gov. Mike Parson after he vetoed an earlier version in...
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
California ballot measure committees report $618.3 million in contributions
As of Sept. 24, 2022, ballot measure committees registered to support or oppose the seven ballot propositions on California’s November ballot reported receiving $618.3 million in contributions. Campaigns surrounding Propositions 26 and 27 reported the highest amount of contributions in recent California history with $427 million. The total nearly doubles the amount of the next most expensive ballot measure in California history, Proposition 22 (2020), which reported $224.2 million.
Newsom's office says his vetoes saved 'billions in taxpayer dollars'
(The Center Square) – California got a flurry of new laws last week after Gov. Gavin Newsom inked his signature on hundreds of measures by Friday’s deadline. The governor also vetoed more than 150 bills in a move that his office claimed saved the state “billions in taxpayer dollars.”
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
Is California’s rent cap law working?
Are landlords obeying California’s rent cap law? It’s impossible to know for sure — but landlords have plenty of incentive not to. Those are the key findings of a new report from the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and the TechEquity Collaborative. It found that 60 percent of apartments in California have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state’s rent cap law.
Georgia's Kemp signs another extension of the state's gas tax moratorium
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election. Kemp, a Republican,...
Illinois quick hits: Migrant flow to Illinois continues; Planned Parenthood announced mobile clinic
Planned Parenthood has announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic that will stay in Illinois but travel the borders of neighboring states that restricted the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Illinois continues to allow abortions, but Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana voted to ban the procedure with...
100K more SC households get broadband in a year
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and Congressman James E. Clyburn were joined by officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s State Broadband Office to announce that just over one year into the state’s efforts, over 100,000 additional households now have access to high-speed broadband service.
Year after media exposed security flaw, Missouri's IT gets high marks
(The Center Square) – Less than a year after Republican Gov. Mike Parson reported a “hack” into an online database, Missouri’s IT division was awarded an "A-" for overall performance for the sixth straight year. Last October, a reporter from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notified the...
Are you experiencing medical debt problems?
Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in South Carolina. The Times and Democrat is working on story about medical debt in our area. We'd like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills you were unable to pay. Have you been affected by medical debt?...
