Are landlords obeying California’s rent cap law? It’s impossible to know for sure — but landlords have plenty of incentive not to. Those are the key findings of a new report from the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and the TechEquity Collaborative. It found that 60 percent of apartments in California have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state’s rent cap law.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO