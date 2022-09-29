Stock Market

Read full article on original website
Kalkine Media lists five TSX stocks to watch in Q4
The capital expenditures for Fortis Inc. saw an increase and were reported at C$ 930 million as against C$ 840 million same quarter previous year. As of September 27, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC. The revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw...
ASX 200 opens higher; materials, energy, tech gain
Australian share market opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 rose sharply today, gaining 134.10 points or 2.08% to 6,591.00 at the open. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.46%. Australian share market opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rose sharply overnight, with all three major...
Two mortgage-related stocks to look at in October
After the mini-budget, the Bank of England has indicated that it may raise the interest rates once again in order to bring down the inflation rates. This has resulted in many of the mortgage providers withdrawning offers on several products. The mini-budget announced by Britain’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in September...
Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession
When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
Five ASX shares which turned ex-dividend this week
More than AU$42 billion worth of dividends were announced in the recent ASX reporting season. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
ASX 200 to rise ahead of RBA’s rate decision
The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 128 points or 1.9% higher. The Dow Jones rose 2.6%, the S&P 500 surged 2.59%, and the NASDAQ stormed 2.27% higher. The Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday...
FTSE 100 falls post tax plan U-turn
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Monday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing over 0.5 per cent. This happened after it was confirmed that the UK government would abandon its plans to eliminate the country’s top tax rate. This was a major U-turn taken by the government on a crucial fragment of its Budget proposals. With this the pound moved back toward $1.13. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the 45p tax rate as a distraction.
Is Bitcoin a currency or commodity?
Bitcoin is used as the legal currency in a handful of nations, but the results have not been promising. In Australia and most other countries, Bitcoin and other blockchain-powered virtual currencies are considered commodities/assets. Bitcoin was considered by many to be a revolutionary product that could change the financial world,...
Kalkine Media explores five earnings to watch this week
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is likely to announce its Q4 FY22 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) noted a 14 per cent jump in its Q4 FY22 net sales. ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) net sales rose over six per cent YoY in...
Five investing rules you might explore to follow during a recession
The recession could be considered a slowdown in economic activity. A decline in the GDP for two-consecutive months could indicate a recession. The prices of stocks tend to come down during an economic turmoil. The soaring prices and the central bank's effort to cool down the demand have heightened worries...
Kalkine: How are ASX telecom shares faring amidst the Optus scandal?
The recent attack on the telecommunication giant Optus unfolded a frightening and threatening crisis. About 40% of the country's population has been affected by the situation- that is, important data has been stolen in an alleged cyberattack. How are the other telecom giants faring amidst the crisis? We figure that out in this segment.
Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past couple of months, providing income to ASX investors. As per the recent update, Hospital's landlord Heathley Healthcare REIT has postponed its attempted listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. It came into the picture of the company that the unit holders were off the decision on Wednesday. The b...
US stocks surged on Monday after Friday’s free fall; AAPL, MSFT rise
All three major US indexes closed higher on Monday in a complete volte-face after closing at their lowest levels of the year last Friday. Investors seemed to have gained some confidence after stocks showed an upward trend to start the week and the first trading day of the last quarter.
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
DIF likely to invest across Australia & Europe; know about the projects
Dubai Investment Fund might invest in five renewable energy projects across Europe and Australia. In Australia, two solar energy projects are likely to be funded. In Europe, DIF would fund one wind energy and one solar energy project. One of the largest independent international asset and investment fund managers, Dubai...
Ai-Media (ASX:AIM) renews agreement with Seven Network for five years
Ai-Media announced recently that it has successfully renewed an exclusive agreement with Seven Network for five years. Through this agreement, Seven will shift from customary content delivery to tech-enabled content delivery through Ai-Media’s products like iCap Encode, Lexi and Smart Lexi. The terms of the agreement are likely to...
ACCC seeks ‘further views’ over Telstra (ASX:TLS), TPG (ASX:TPG) deal
ACCC has not granted authorisation to the mobile network deal of Telstra and TPG yet. ACCC shared the concern that it might have impact on the competitors in Australian telecom market. The decision regarding the authorisation can be expected in early December 2022. Australian competition regulator, ACCC (Australian Competition and...
These tips can help you develop investor mindset
Investing in a stock market requires tonnes of patience. To achieve success as an investor, you should think like one. You should be ready to keep putting in your time and money to become a successful investor. Investing in the stock market is no child’s play as it requires patience...
Consumers borrowed an extra £1.1bn last month
In September, Britain's consumers borrowed an additional £1.1 billion. £700 million was on credit cards, and £400 million was via different credit forms, like car finance or personal loans, as per BoE. The yearly growth for all consumer credit and credit card borrowing remained unaffected at 7.0%...
