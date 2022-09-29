Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Southern Draw Adds Morning Glory to Lineup
Southern Draw Cigars has announced a new regular production offering to its lineup known as Morning Glory. The project is dedicated to members of the Southern Draw team. It’s a release that Southern Draw had to postpone until now due to COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain issues. Like many...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 505 (10/1/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Oliva Serie V 135th Anniversary Edición Limitada
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Oliva Serie V 135th Anniversary Edición Limitada. This is a cigar blend previously assessed in January 2012 in the No. 4 size.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: J.C. Newman to Release Limited Edition Brick House Bricktoberfest 2022
For the past five years, J.C. Newman Cigar company has run a promotional campaign in the month of October called Bricktobefest. Each year during the campaign, J.C. Newman has launched a new Brick House branded beer stein that consumers can get for free with a seven-cigar purchase of Brick House cigars at their local retailer. This year, J.C. Newman is adding something else to the festivities – a limited edition cigar called the Brick House Bricktoberfest 2022.
Comments / 0