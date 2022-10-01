ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A man charged in a double homicide over the summer appeared in court Thursday.

Police say 19-year-old Everton Brooks drove the passenger who pulled the trigger in a drive-by shooting that left two people dead.

Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

Surveillance video captured the scene where police say the group had been riding ATVs and stopped to get gas.

Police say Jahmir Daniel is charged with pulling the trigger. They say he can be seen on video on the back of the scooter firing into a crowd. Two people were killed.

Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, of Bridgeport, was rushed to the hospital where he later died, and Ramon Peguero, of Hartford, died at the scene.

Peguero's family was in the courthouse Thursday, some wearing shirts in his honor.

Brooks is charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder.

The judge kept Brooks' bond set to $5 million.

Brooks is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 11.

Comments / 19

N'Cari Marshal
3d ago

This goes to show you reap what you sow. I can't wait for the day these young kids start dropping thier gunz and putting up their fists to settle their differences. Until then, they're all considered c0wards to me.

Reply(1)
12
William Parker
3d ago

Young man one question? WAS IT WORTH IT? DO YOU REALIZE WHAT YOU HAVE DONE? DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT THESE FAMILIES MUST GO THROUGH? DO YOU REALIZE HOW MUCH DAMAGE YOU HAVE CAUSED?DO YOU REALIZE WHAT IS IN STORE FOR YOU WHEN YOU GO TO JAIL? YOU'RE IN FOR A HORRIBLE TIME BEHIND BARS WHERE INDEED YOU WILL BE A VICTIM? YOU WILL PAY FOR THE WRONG CHOICES YOU HAVE MADE!!!!!!

Reply(2)
8
Dominic DiNunzio
2d ago

Straight up murder but they won't get the death penalty and, at their ages, they won't get life. In this state, I can almost guarantee that they'll be free before middle age. Elections have consequences. RIP young men. 🌷

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

Comments / 0

