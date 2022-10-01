19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court

A man charged in a double homicide over the summer appeared in court Thursday.

Police say 19-year-old Everton Brooks drove the passenger who pulled the trigger in a drive-by shooting that left two people dead.

Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

Surveillance video captured the scene where police say the group had been riding ATVs and stopped to get gas.

Police say Jahmir Daniel is charged with pulling the trigger. They say he can be seen on video on the back of the scooter firing into a crowd. Two people were killed.

Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, of Bridgeport, was rushed to the hospital where he later died, and Ramon Peguero, of Hartford, died at the scene.

Peguero's family was in the courthouse Thursday, some wearing shirts in his honor.

Brooks is charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder.

The judge kept Brooks' bond set to $5 million.

Brooks is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 11.