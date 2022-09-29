Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
The Loch Ness Monster, Nessie
Loch Ness MonsterPHOTOGRAPH BY STARABLAZKOVA, COURTESY WIKIMEDIA. THIS FILE IS LICENSED UNDER THE CREATIVE COMMONS AT. A large creature is rumored to inhabit Loch Ness, Scotland. Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the UK, found southwest of Inverness.
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Horrifying picture reveals brutal shark attack only yards from US beach days after woman loses arm
A SHARK has been spotted in a horrifying picture only yards from a US beach after a woman lost her arm in another attack just days before. An onlooker discovered the shark mauling a seal while on a boat. The sighting happened 400 yards from the short southern tip of...
The Legend of Yacumama
Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
PHOTO: Did Researchers Pick up a 50-Foot Shark on This Sonar Image?
A group of shark researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute out of Rhode Island got the surprise of a lifetime when they recorded sonar of what seemed to be a 50-foot Megalodon shark. The Megalodon went extinct 3.6 million years ago, so there’s no way this thing could have been the legendary “Meg.” Or could it?
Comments / 0