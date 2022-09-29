ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Chargers' reasons for optimism vs. Texans in Week 4

By Alex Katson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15epOF_0iFiWkXo00

Despite the week the Chargers have had, there are still reasons to believe this is a good football team. Justin Herbert is Justin Herbert. Derwin James and the secondary have been incredible. Khalil Mack is playing better than he has in years.

Here are four reasons to be optimistic that the remaining stars can carry them to victory against the Texans on Sunday.

Run defense woes

The Texans just let Chicago tear them up for 281 rushing yards on seven a carry, and that came after David Montgomery left the game early. Khalil Herbert had the best game of his career, and while the Bears ballcarrier is a talented player, the performance has just as much to do with Houston’s limp run defense as it does Herbert’s talent. If there was any week for the Chargers to figure out their running game, this is it. Austin Ekeler’s usage has been bizarre this season, as has the lack of touches for Joshua Kelley, despite the flashes he’s shown. If Los Angeles lets both of them grind Houston into a paste, there’s no reason they can’t get things back on track.

Pass game desynchronization

To put it politely, Davis Mills and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton have not been on the same page to start the season. Mills has hardly targeted any of his wide receivers this season, mostly utilizing Rex Burkhead and the tight ends in the passing game. That’s a potential recipe for success against the Chargers since it keeps you away from Asante Samuel Jr. and JC Jackson on the outside, provided the latter plays. However, Mills has also shown a propensity to turn the ball over in year two in the NFL, and his lack of progression as a player is certainly something to keep an eye on. Los Angeles has been a solid pass defense through three games, especially by disguising coverages pre- and post-snap. Against a young QB like Mills, that could be enough.

Inability to finish games

Houston’s total point differential is -10, a reflection of two one-score losses and a tie with Indianapolis. They’ve led or been tied in the fourth quarter and have found a way to lose in all three of their games. Against the Colts, they blew a fourth-quarter lead and couldn’t convert in overtime. They couldn’t score a touchdown against Denver, losing 16-9 despite a stellar performance from their defense and another fourth-quarter lead. Davis Mills threw a backbreaking interception to Roquan Smith on a tipped ball that set up the Bears to kick a game-winning field goal deep in the fourth quarter on Sunday. That’s how Houston has fallen to 0-2-1. Even if the Texans can take a lead into the final period, they’ve proven the game is far from over until the final whistle.

Light schedule

Houston has played the seventh-easiest schedule so far this season, per DVOA. Denver is the only top ten team by DVOA they’ve played, and we just talked about how the Texans didn’t score a touchdown in that game. Chicago is 23rd in DVOA; Indianapolis is 30th. Yet, Houston is winless through three games, standing at 25th in DVOA themselves. The fact that they haven’t converted against two bad teams is a bit of an indictment on their talent: Houston has young players with upside on both sides of the field, but they’re a ways off from fielding a consistently competitive team. On paper, even with the injuries, LA should be a much better team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022  college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?” So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word. His entry for the Aggies? 17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station. List Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M List Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Texans#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Mike Evans stretches out for another TD from Tom Brady vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going away quietly despite a slow start Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, and two future Hall of Famers are leading the way. In the final seconds of the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady found wide receiver Mike Evans in the corner of the end zone for their second touchdown connection of the second quarter, another “Stretch Armstrong” number from Evans to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 28-17.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes dazzled NFL fans with an incredible flip touchdown throw to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

There is no one doing it in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes. During Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, football fans were getting perhaps the last taste of Mahomes versus Tom Brady in the NFL. Unfortunately for Buccaneers fans, Mahomes was soundly winning the battle as the second quarter progressed, with the Chiefs up 14-3 and looking for more at the 11 and a half minute mark.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy