Missoula, MT

Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic

By Kierra Sam
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA clinic on Thursday. Read the full update here .

MISSOULA - One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at the VA clinic in the 3800 block of West Broadway in Missoula.

Police say an investigation into the incident is continuing.

We saw people lined up outside of a building near the VA clinic during the incident, but no injuries have been reported so far.

Police are saying that this is still an ongoing investigation.

(fourth report: 4:40 p.m . - Sept. 29, 2022)

MISSOULA- The Montana VA reports staff at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula received a report of a threat Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, it says the VA called the local police who arrived on the scene. They evacuated all staff and visitors from the building.

An individual was placed into custody. At 3:15 pm local police allowed staff to return to the building. No injuries were reported.

"Montana VA Health Care System takes the safety of its Veterans and staff seriously and appreciates the quick response and support from the local law enforcement."
Matthew Rosine- Montana VA Health Care System Public Affairs Officer

Veterans can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 then pressing 1, they can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, they can text (838255), or they can send a chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat .

(third report: 3:17 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022

MISSOULA - We are learning more information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA Clinic on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says officers responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of West Broadway.

One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

The VA clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.

Arnold says the incident remains under investigation and no details are available.

RAW VIDEO: Incident at Missoula VA clinic

(second report: 2:50 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports one person has been taken into custody at the VA clinic in Missoula.

"There is still an active and evolving situation," a social media post states.

The VA Clinic in the 3800 block of West Broadway remains closed.

(first report: 2:20 p.m. - Sept. 29, 2022)

Law enforcement is on the scene of an “active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold states “this is an evolving incident and there is multiple first responders in the area.”

A perimeter has been set up and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

The VA Clinic is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 2

stcopr
3d ago

Humm I wonder why?? Are veteran's have been treated worse than anyone. While I don't condone violence but the illegals are getting everything handed to them for free. Tends to annoy a lot of American's. Especially our Veterans.

11
 

