ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

20th Century Studios drops sneak peek of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kUI1_0iFiVxoE00

The next movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise now has a name. 20th Century Studios has dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The image released by the studio, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney, shows Owen Teague's ape Cornelius on a horse, with his arm out to receive a perching eagle. Ahead of him is a waterfall and a moss-covered, abandoned cityscape.

The movie will also star The Witcher's Freya Allan and The Orville's Peter Macon.

According to the studio, the 2024 movie is set "many years" after the conclusion of 2017's hit War for the Planet of the Apes, which was the final installment in a successful trilogy directed by The Batman's Matt Reeves.

Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, is taking over behind the camera for a film written by War of the World's Josh Friedman, Rise of the Planet of the Apes' Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and Prey scribe Patrick Aison.

In the announcement, 20thCentury Studios President Steve Asbell says, "Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history," calling the movies "an indelible part" of the legacy.

"With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema," he continued.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Wes Ball
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Owen Teague
murphysmultiverse.com

Bad Bunny’s Marvel Film Lands Director and Writer

El Muerto is the latest in a long line of Spidey-less Spider-Man movies Sony threatens to unleash upon cinemas. Music superstar Bad Bunny is slated to lead the film, a story about a luchador who gains mystical powers. According to the Wrap, the film has found its director and writer, Jonas Cuaron and Gareth-Dunnet Alcocer, respectively. Cuaron is best known for his acclaimed film Desierto and being the son of legendary director Alfonso Cuaron while Alcocer recently penned DC’s Blue Beetle film.
MOVIES
Collider

Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot

With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Abc Audio#20th Century Studios#Abc News#World
ComicBook

The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head on How the Tolkien Estate Views The Show

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has taken J.R.R. Tolkien's work into a new era. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke talked to Variety about how the estate for the author views the show. A lot of new faces are in the fold for Rings of Power. Longtime fans of The Lord of the Rings have been vocal about their anticipation for the show. Simon Tolkien, the author's grandson, was thrilled to be involved. Salke explained that he's been a contact person for the production. The two sides have been in lockstep so far. Amazon is happy to have them as a partner for this new era of Lord of the Rings. Some fans might have had trouble with the new series, but many many more are loving having a new show to settle down with each week. The ratings seem to be moving in that direction as well. Check out how the executive describes the Tolkien relationship right here.
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

Hollywood Learned All the Wrong Lessons From Avatar

When the director James Cameron was working on Avatar, he was holding the biggest bargaining chip imaginable. His last major feature, 1997’s Titanic, was the most successful film in Hollywood history, overcoming its budgetary woes and behind-the-scenes drama to become a box-office phenomenon unlike any other. Avatar was another risky bet in theory, an original sci-fi epic about nine-foot-tall blue aliens called the Na’vi who’d be rendered through advanced CGI and motion-capture technology. But still, this would be a James Cameron film—a fact the director said he had to remind the honchos of during production.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
TV SHOWS
WWD

A Closer Look at Florence Pugh’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpets to Front Rows

Florence Pugh has only been in the spotlight for a few years now, but the actress has already made an impression for her style. The Oscar-nominated actress has become one to watch as of late, with several standout fashion moments this year at events like couture week, the Venice Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere One of Pugh’s most memorable fashion looks this year took place at the Valentino fall 2022 couture show hosted on Rome’s iconic Spanish steps. Pugh’s sheer,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

HBO Max to Develop Dan Levy Multi-Cam Comedy ‘Exit Strategy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Levy has set up the mutli-camera comedy “Exit Strategy” for development at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour show would follow “three self involved best friends (Marcus, Dave, and Sara) in their early twenties who all work at the same terrible start up and all f—ing hate their boss,” the official logline says. “This trio needs to start their life and Marcus, the leader of the crew believes the only way to do so is to quit their awful job. However, before Marcus gets his chance, his boss fires him first. Now he really f—ing hates him.” Levy...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The furry friends of the Justice League can now be enjoyed on 4K. After arriving on HBO Max last month, “DC League of Super-Pets” will finally be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 4.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"

Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Every Neil Marshall horror masterpiece, ranked

Neil Marshall has served up notable slices of action and horror for over two decades. He’s one of the best action-horror directors out there — you can rely on Marshall to blow things up, bring the jump scares, and wring out suspense, all on a small budget. He’s also a progressive filmmaker who has helped change the role of women in horror. Often, his female leads are integral to his greatest movies. In 2012, Marshall jumped from film to TV, directing key episodes of some of the highest profile series around, including Black Sails, Westworld, and Lost in Space.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

Billy Eichner defends ﻿'Bros' ﻿movie after poor box office performance

Billy Eichner is sharing his thoughts after his movie Bros' disappointing performance at the box office. "Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie," he tweeted Monday. "And tweeting about a movie you haven't actually seen is meaningless. That's just twitter bull****. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!"
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy