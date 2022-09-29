Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law
It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
coladaily.com
Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
S.C. counties dodged expected severe weather
Weather conditions this weekend in South Carolina counties have been way better than what what EMA offices prepared for, officials said.
Eastern Orangeburg County residents thankful for their safety following Ian
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It’s the calm after the storm in Holly Hill following Ian. According to the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, the eastern part of the county was hardest hit due to lowlines and residents are left picking up the pieces. “I think we’re blessed...
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
wach.com
One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
Inmate escapes from South Carolina detention center
An inmate escaped Friday night from the Union County Detention Center.
