Lexington County, SC

The Post and Courier

Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law

It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Lexington County, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'

COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
LEXINGTON, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC

Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
COLUMBIA, SC

