SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Roy Keane says Manchester United players should be 'embarrassed' after trailing 4-0 in derby
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City as "hugely embarrassing". Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Jack Grealish on the plane after Manchester derby display, Callum Wilson a new entry
It was a good weekend for Jack Grealish and Conor Gallagher but Trent Alexander-Arnold's slide continues. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns as we chart the latest risers and fallers!. Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 on October 20 and there...
SkySports
Liverpool 'need to go back to basics' says Jurgen Klopp ahead of Rangers' Champions League visit
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need "to go back to basics" to get out of their current slump as the Reds prepare to host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to fall 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
SkySports
James Maddison's World Cup hopes: Brendan Rodgers and Gary Neville back England call for Leicester playmaker
James Maddison was the star of the show, scoring two goals and setting up another as Leicester thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the King Power Stadium. The performance helped his side off bottom and put his World Cup chances back to the top of the agenda. Maddison has now scored...
SkySports
Moeen Ali: Other teams will fear facing England at T20 World Cup after series win vs Pakistan
England pummelled Pakistan by 67 runs on Sunday in the series-decider after a clinical batting and bowling performance. Matthew Mott's side plundered 209-3 after being inserted, with Dawid Malan (78 no off 47 balls) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (46no off 29) slamming 108 from the final 61 deliveries of the innings in Lahore.
Liverpool v Rangers: Champions League – live
Liverpool are out of sorts. How will they fare against their visitors from Glasgow? Join Scott Murray to find out
SkySports
Moeen Ali: England all-rounder rules out return to Test cricket
Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and went on to score 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets. The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September last year but in June said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.
SkySports
Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on emulating Paul Scholes, staying resilient and beating rivals Nottingham Forest
Tell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as he sweeps the board at Luton's 2020/21 player of the season awards that within 18 months he'll have played more than 50 times for his boyhood club and started both legs of a European semi-final. Would he believe you? Quite possibly, as it happens. That loan...
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Man City striker tops Premier League scoring chart but how many goals could he score this season?
The mind-boggling projections speak volumes: Erling Haaland would finish the Premier League season on 67 goals if he maintains his current strike-rate and game time - and would extend that to 71 if he played every minute. If Haaland sustains those metrics and reaches finals in all club competitions, the...
SkySports
Gary Neville on England: Gareth Southgate could leave Harry Maguire out of World Cup squad to protect him
Gary Neville says Gareth Southgate could leave Harry Maguire out of England's World Cup squad to protect him with injury and errors seeing the defender in the spotlight. Erik ten Hag has had to field questions on his captain Maguire throughout the early part of his reign at Old Trafford, and the centre-back endured another difficult week on international duty last month as he was at fault for two of Germany's goals in a 3-3 draw at Wembley.
SkySports
Wolves want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to replace Bruno Lage - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Wolves want Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to replace Bruno Lage who was ruthlessly sacked yesterday. Man City star Erling Haaland has told Jude Bellingham to join him at the club, according to reports. Jack Grealish celebrated Manchester City's derby...
SkySports
Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31
Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
SkySports
Bruno Lage: Time up at woeful Wolves for Portuguese head coach
Thirty-one games into a stint that has ended after 46 of them, Bruno Lage had Wolves seventh in the Premier League table and five points off the Champions League places. Since then his team have disintegrated and he finds himself out of a job. One win in 15 games reflects...
SkySports
James Maddison secures third spot in chart | Erling Haaland and Roberto Firmino flying high
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... James Maddison has soared into third spot in the Power Rankings form chart after scoring twice and assisting Patson Daka in the 4-0 rout over Nottingham Forest on Monday Night Football.
SkySports
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen fire Hammers past toothless Wolves
West Ham won 2-0 against Wolves with Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen both finding the net as Bruno Lage admitted his team are "under pressure". Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal courtesy of a rifled volley from 20 yards to give the hosts the lead after a nervy start.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss wary of Eintracht Frankfurt threat in 'important' Champions League clash
Antonio Conte has defended his style of play at Tottenham and urged fans to trust in his selection choices. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave bitter rivals Arsenal victory. Arsenal had 65...
SkySports
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa: Luis Sinisterra sent off in fiery Elland Road encounter despite goalless draw
Leeds and Aston Villa played out a fiery goalless draw as Luis Sinisterra's needless red card epitomised an ill-disciplined affair at Elland Road. A match lacking in quality but full of fouls and bookings finally led to a sending-off as, early in the second half, Sinisterra was dismissed for blocking a quick free-kick when not 10 yards while already on a booking for a foul on John McGinn in the first half.
SkySports
Dundee United 1-2 St Johnstone: Saints extend unbeaten run to three matches
St Johnstone extended their recent Scottish Premiership unbeaten run to three games with a narrow 2-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. First-half goals from Stevie May and Melker Hallberg put Saints in control but the home side made it a nervy finish late on when substitute Tony Watt pulled one back.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton in focus as Derby-winning duo combine in search of double
3.12 Windsor - Bad Company and Wahraan headline 11-runner handicap. Derby winning connections Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute team up with Wahraan in the Class three Hippodrome Handicap (3.12) over the extended mile and a quarter. The four-year-old comes into this race on the back of a third placed...
SkySports
Gary Neville: Trent Alexander-Arnold must redress imbalance in his game - but it's not a time to give up on him
Trent Alexander-Arnold's offensive impact is so great any team in the world could utilise him, but his latest poor defensive display was analysed by Gary Neville on Monday Night Football. Last week, Jurgen Klopp launched an impassioned defence of his right-back, whose World Cup hopes appear to be hanging by...
