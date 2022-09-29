Gary Neville says Gareth Southgate could leave Harry Maguire out of England's World Cup squad to protect him with injury and errors seeing the defender in the spotlight. Erik ten Hag has had to field questions on his captain Maguire throughout the early part of his reign at Old Trafford, and the centre-back endured another difficult week on international duty last month as he was at fault for two of Germany's goals in a 3-3 draw at Wembley.

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO