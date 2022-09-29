Horry County Schools celebrates success in Malcolm Mitchell's READCamp program

CONWAY — No matter how dire things get, the 2022 edition of Coastal Carolina football just finds a way to win. CCU (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) survived at home against Georgia Southern (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Oct. 1, 34-30, thanks to a late touchdown run from running back CJ Beasley that included him hurdling over an Eagles defender and a defensive stop on the Eagles’ final drive that included a sack and a pass breakup from linebacker JT Killen and a pass breakup from safety Charles Arnold Jr. on fourth down to seal the win.

CONWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO