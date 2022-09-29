Horry County Schools celebrates success in Malcolm Mitchell's READCamp program

Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
School bus involved in fatal accident in Horry County
CONWAY — One person was killed when a pickup truck struck a Horry County Schools bus early Oct. 3 north of Longs in Horry County. None of the seven students on the bus were injured, according to a report from the S.C. Highway Patrol. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols...
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
The Post and Courier
Shem Creek shrimpers help iconic trawler grounded on Myrtle Beach by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — When the shrimp trawler Shayna Michelle lost a race up the coast against Hurricane Ian, the crew was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter while the 83-ton vessel ended up stranded on the beach. The crew was taken to a hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released,...
The Post and Courier
Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties
GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. officials outline plans for future Garden City projects
MURRELLS INLET — Georgetown County's plan to resurface nine streets in southern Garden City could be carried out by December, county public works director Ray Funnye said Sept. 29. As rain and wind from the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian began to gain momentum outside, a few residents of...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach
PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
The Post and Courier
Photos: Ian's aftermath leaves South Carolina's coastal communities with debris and damage
Several beach towns in Georgetown and Horry County are cleaning up on Saturday, October 1, 2022 after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Friday.
The Post and Courier
Santee Cooper to bring back an idled SC coal unit as a backup power source this winter
Santee Cooper plans to spend money to fire up an idled coal-fired generator at its Georgetown County plant to ensure it has enough power during peak demand periods. Over the last year, the Moncks Corner-based utility has had to rely on its Winyah Generating Station during emergency peak load periods.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island residents dig out after Hurricane Ian: 'Gut punch'
PAWLEYS ISLAND — All things considered, Jody Tamsberg considers himself blessed. Tamsberg, who lives in Georgetown full-time, made the brief drive up U.S. Highway 17 on the morning of Oct. 1 with his son, Joel, to assess the damage at the family's two decade-old house, which faces the Pawleys Island beach.
The Post and Courier
3 dead in Andrews double murder-suicide
ANDREWS — Three people are dead after a double murder-suicide in Andrews on Sept. 30, the Georgetown County Coroner's Office announced. In a Facebook post on Oct. 1, the Georgetown County Coroner's Office said Natasha Middleton, 44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve, 23, were shot in their Andrews home on the evening of Sept. 30, with Middleton dying at the scene.
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island pier
Hurricane Ian damages at least 5 piers along Myrtle Beach-area coastline. Hurricane Ian battered and broke several of the Grand Strand's top tourist draws — its piers. At least five piers sustained damage over a 50-mile stretch from the Cherry Grove to Pawley Island.
The Post and Courier
Coastal Carolina survives tough test from Georgia Southern to remain unbeaten
CONWAY — No matter how dire things get, the 2022 edition of Coastal Carolina football just finds a way to win. CCU (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) survived at home against Georgia Southern (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Oct. 1, 34-30, thanks to a late touchdown run from running back CJ Beasley that included him hurdling over an Eagles defender and a defensive stop on the Eagles’ final drive that included a sack and a pass breakup from linebacker JT Killen and a pass breakup from safety Charles Arnold Jr. on fourth down to seal the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Andrews man arrested after deputies chase 4-wheeler laden with light fixtures
ANDREWS — An Andrews man was arrested Sept. 30 after deputies gave chase to a speeding four-wheeler loaded with light fixtures. Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, of Andrews, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, interference with an official in the performance of duty; operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension as an habitual offender, failure to stop for blue light and siren, and driving under suspension, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0