ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Schools celebrates success in Malcolm Mitchell's READCamp program

By Danny Kelly dkelly@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

School bus involved in fatal accident in Horry County

CONWAY — One person was killed when a pickup truck struck a Horry County Schools bus early Oct. 3 north of Longs in Horry County. None of the seven students on the bus were injured, according to a report from the S.C. Highway Patrol. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of October. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties

GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Conway, SC
State
Georgia State
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Mitchell
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island residents dig out after Hurricane Ian: 'Gut punch'

PAWLEYS ISLAND — All things considered, Jody Tamsberg considers himself blessed. Tamsberg, who lives in Georgetown full-time, made the brief drive up U.S. Highway 17 on the morning of Oct. 1 with his son, Joel, to assess the damage at the family's two decade-old house, which faces the Pawleys Island beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

3 dead in Andrews double murder-suicide

ANDREWS — Three people are dead after a double murder-suicide in Andrews on Sept. 30, the Georgetown County Coroner's Office announced. In a Facebook post on Oct. 1, the Georgetown County Coroner's Office said Natasha Middleton, 44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve, 23, were shot in their Andrews home on the evening of Sept. 30, with Middleton dying at the scene.
ANDREWS, SC
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island pier

Hurricane Ian damages at least 5 piers along Myrtle Beach-area coastline. Hurricane Ian battered and broke several of the Grand Strand's top tourist draws — its piers. At least five piers sustained damage over a 50-mile stretch from the Cherry Grove to Pawley Island.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Coastal Carolina survives tough test from Georgia Southern to remain unbeaten

CONWAY — No matter how dire things get, the 2022 edition of Coastal Carolina football just finds a way to win. CCU (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) survived at home against Georgia Southern (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Oct. 1, 34-30, thanks to a late touchdown run from running back CJ Beasley that included him hurdling over an Eagles defender and a defensive stop on the Eagles’ final drive that included a sack and a pass breakup from linebacker JT Killen and a pass breakup from safety Charles Arnold Jr. on fourth down to seal the win.
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horry County Schools#Elementary Schools#Football Games#English Language#K12#New England Patriot#Georgia Bulldog#Hcs#Mvp#Pre K#Carlee
The Post and Courier

Andrews man arrested after deputies chase 4-wheeler laden with light fixtures

ANDREWS — An Andrews man was arrested Sept. 30 after deputies gave chase to a speeding four-wheeler loaded with light fixtures. Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, of Andrews, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, interference with an official in the performance of duty; operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension as an habitual offender, failure to stop for blue light and siren, and driving under suspension, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
ANDREWS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy