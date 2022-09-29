The plan was working. Playing without the WAC’s leading passer Brooks Kappelmann, the Liberal Redskins were giving a spirited effort in front of their Senior Night crowd. They mixed things up well offensively with quarterback Aidan Schwindt and went into the halftime locker room tied 14-14. But the Garden City Buffaloes adjusted and stiffened on defense in the second half holding LHS to 61 second half yards and rolling to a 35-14 win over the Redskins at Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Cornelsen and members of the 1992 and 1997 state championship teams were on hand for the game.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO