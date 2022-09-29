Read full article on original website
Garden City Sinks Skins in the Second Half
The plan was working. Playing without the WAC’s leading passer Brooks Kappelmann, the Liberal Redskins were giving a spirited effort in front of their Senior Night crowd. They mixed things up well offensively with quarterback Aidan Schwindt and went into the halftime locker room tied 14-14. But the Garden City Buffaloes adjusted and stiffened on defense in the second half holding LHS to 61 second half yards and rolling to a 35-14 win over the Redskins at Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Cornelsen and members of the 1992 and 1997 state championship teams were on hand for the game.
Meade’s Grayden Stapleton Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Meade’s Grayden Stapleton is the Meade winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. The quarterback, defensive back, and linebacker has helped Meade to 17 straight wins the past two seasons. Stapleton is involved in track, basketball, powerlifting, and NHS. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced...
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
Dollie Mae (Watts) Haddock
Dollie Mae (Watts) Haddock, 88, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on December 4, 1933, to Alva Jacob and Ada Rosella (Maloney) Watts in Woodson County, Kansas. Dollie went to Stone country school through the 8th grade and then attended high school in Toronto, Kansas where she graduated in 1951. Dollie enjoyed playing softball and basketball while in school. After graduation she worked and attended business school in Wichita, Kansas where she met James Haddock. Jim and Dollie were united in marriage on July 11, 1954. They raised their 4 children in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Hilmar Cheese breaks ground on Dodge City plant
Construction is underway on the Hilmar Cheese factory in Dodge City.
Larned native comes home to care for Pawnee Valley patients
A Larned native is now caring for and treating her hometown neighbors at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. Marley Palmer, registered nurse, is performing her nurse-practitioner clinicals at PVMA, which is part of Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. Her goal is to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and serve as a family nurse practitioner.
Broadcast Square audio archives September 19 to 23, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of September 19 to 23, 2022. Monday, September 19: Alisha Owens of Hugoton Chamber of Commerce, on last week’s High Plains Music Fest, and looking ahead to autumn events. Tuesday, September 20: JuliAnn Graham and Leslie Kraich of...
Garden City Police warn about T-shirt scam
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving T-shirt sales. The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts. Police say it’s not them and […]
