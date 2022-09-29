GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO