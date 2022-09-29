Read full article on original website
Bill Unknown
4d ago
i hope she gets what she deserves. playing games when you are old enough to know and being stupid when things get serious.
Reply
11
sebastian catman
3d ago
well it goes to show just because you go to college doesn't make you smart or have common sense.
Reply
9
Genelle Campbell
3d ago
Trying sooo hard to get the officers gun goes way past "young & dumb"! What do you suppose she fought so hard for the gun for???
Reply(1)
2
Related
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police warn of complex arrest warrant and credit card scam
Gainesville — In an alert Monday, Gainesville Police warn people to be on the lookout for a call that appears to be coming from them. Police say people have beeing using Sergeant Nick Ferrara's name in a scam. They say scammers call people telling them there is a warrant...
ocala-news.com
Belleview man accused of hiding in bathroom, exposing himself to woman
A 30-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of hiding inside a bathroom and exposing himself to a woman. On Saturday, October 1, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 10400 block of SE 148th Place in Summerfield in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dylan Kyle Passera.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on drug offender probation arrested for attempted burglary of occupied car in Newberry Road parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jadarius Juan Baker, 22, who is on drug offender probation after a June arrest on a charge of MDPV possession, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a car parked in a Newberry Road lot; a 16-year-old was in the car at the time.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested after attempted robbery near University and 13th
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, who is listed as homeless, was arrested late last night for allegedly trying to rob two people on University Avenue near NW 13th Street. At about 11 p.m., a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an attempted robbery and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for two men who allegedly stole from Lowe’s
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals who are suspected of stealing multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store. According to a social media post from OPD, the two men (pictured below) recently entered the Lowe’s store located at 4600 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala and allegedly stole over $650 worth of merchandise.
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for cocaine possession after allegedly getting into fight over the price of the cocaine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mukunda Das Gomez Asimbaya, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with cocaine possession after a witness identified him as the instigator of a fight at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. He is on probation for driving under the influence. Gainesville Police Department officers saw...
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
WCJB
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
alachuachronicle.com
Acupuncturist arrested for false imprisonment and battery on patient
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerrod Ryan Fletcher, 46, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with false imprisonment and battery on a person over 65 after a patient said he insisted on completing a “treatment” that he could not explain and prevented the patient from leaving for several hours.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office report suspicious package in parking lot of IHOP
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant at Tuesday Morning Plaza. The IHOP has been evacuated and Deputies are advising people to stay out of the shopping plaza. The Plaza is currently closed...
wuft.org
What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next
Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
WCJB
Levy County man arrested after attempted looting in Bronson
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - While the recovery effort for Ian is bringing out the best in people, it also brought out the worst of a looter in Levy County. Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Matthew Adams was arrested Thursday morning. He is accused of kicking in the door of a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department seeking help to locate missing man
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a missing man who was last seen in southwest Ocala on Friday, September 30. According to a social media post from OPD, Carlos Alexis Guzman Farina was last seen near the 3000 block of SW 27th Avenue in Ocala. OPD states that Carlos has family in Belleview, Sanford, and Kissimmee.
Comments / 14