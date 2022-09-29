ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Golden Bears claim shootout win over New Iberia in 3-5A play

The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia. While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Tennessee is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Vols' offense, defense here

A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday morning, the Tennessee Volunteers ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Tennessee leads 20-10-3 OPENING LINE: Tennessee by 3½. RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 SEC. LAST THREE GAMES: Defeated Pittsburgh 34-27 (OT), defeated Akron 63-6, defeated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Auburn burned LSU's secondary early. Then, finally, LSU's pass defense came to the rescue.

AUBURN, Ala. — What started as LSU’s Achilles’ heel ended up being its game-altering strength. In the first half of LSU's 21-17 comeback win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, Auburn's offense was shredding LSU’s secondary — but in the second half, Greg Brooks grabbed an interception; Harold Perkins intercepted ex-LSU receiver Koy Moore, who had attempted to throw a pass on a sweep play; and the LSU defense shut out Auburn in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the visitors to leave town with a win.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Want to read about big plays, big comebacks? Check out our late Friday roundup

Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night. Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms. Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28...
theadvocate.com

Cecilia captures dramatic comeback road win over Pios on last-second field goal

CROWLEY — Going into the fourth quarter Friday, it was looking like a typical ho-hum 17 or so-point home victory for the Notre Dame Pioneers over Cecilia. Both teams were forced to play with their backup quarterbacks because of injuries and the Pioneers had taken advantage of two Bulldogs fumbles to build a 24-8 lead after three quarters.
CECILIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern hammers Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

The Jaguars must have been steaming for the past two weeks after their shutout loss, because they exploded right out of the gate to roll over the hapless Lions, 59-3. Southern started fast and kept pouring it on both sides of the ball, showing an ability to respond to a poor performance against Texas Southern on Sept. 17. Almost everything the Jaguars did worked: The offense wasn’t forced to punt until the third quarter, and the defense doubled its interception total with four more, plus a fumble recovery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville-Rummel was decided on a 2-point try late in the 4th. Here's how it played out.

A key defensive stop with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter decided Friday night’s game between Rummel and Scotlandville. After driving 41 yards to get the score they needed, the Raiders went for the win with a 2-point conversion. However, the Hornets knew what was coming and swarmed Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard in the backfield and went on to win a thriller, 35-34, at Yenni Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus

The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
