Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Reds third. Jose Barrero walks. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl singles to shallow right field. Jose Barrero scores. Throwing error by Hayden Wesneski. Jonathan India hit by pitch. TJ Friedl to second. Kyle Farmer doubles to shallow right field. Jonathan India scores. Jake Fraley pops out to shallow left field to Zach McKinstry.
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees fifth. Oswald Peraza singles to right field. Aaron Hicks reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Oswald Peraza out at second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Aaron Hicks to second. Kyle Higashioka singles to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Aaron Hicks scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop. Kyle Higashioka out at second.
St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs
Cardinals sixth. Paul Goldschmidt singles to shallow left field. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow left field. Juan Yepez singles to left center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Dylan Carlson pops out to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Andrew Knizner strikes out swinging. Paul DeJong strikes out swinging.
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly. “Sandy was, obviously, he’s one of those...
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Tigers first. Akil Baddoo walks. Riley Greene strikes out swinging. Javier Baez lines out to deep left field to Sam Haggerty. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Akil Baddoo scores. Harold Castro called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Mariners 0.
Atlanta-Miami Runs
Marlins first. Jon Berti singles to left field. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Bryce Elder to Matt Olson. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Fielding error by Orlando Arcia. Jesus Sanchez doubles to left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Nick Fortes pops out to William Contreras. JJ Bleday flies out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson.
Kansas City-Cleveland Runs
Royals second. Edward Olivares singles to shortstop. Michael Massey singles to right field. Edward Olivares to third. Hunter Dozier pops out to shallow infield to Owen Miller. Michael A. Taylor out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Triston McKenzie to Owen Miller. Michael Massey to second. Drew Waters singles to shallow infield. Michael Massey to third. Edward Olivares scores. Kyle Isbel flies out to right field to Will Brennan.
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres eighth. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Brandon Dixon doubles to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to J.D. Davis. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Brandon Drury walks. Jose Azocar to second. Brandon Dixon to third. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury to second. Jose Azocar to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Josh Bell to third. Brandon Drury scores. Jose Azocar scores. Wil Myers homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Josh Bell scores. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow right field to Thairo Estrada.
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs...
L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs
Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rendon strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss is intentionally walked. Logan O'Hoppe walks. Matt Thaiss to second. Taylor Ward to third. Jo Adell singles to left field. Logan O'Hoppe to second. Matt Thaiss scores. Taylor Ward scores. David Fletcher pops out to second base to Jordan Diaz.
Monday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Felix Bautista on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Oct. 1. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated 1B Eric Hosmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester. Placed OF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS_Realmuto (1). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for...
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
E_Kremer (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB_Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS_Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Santander. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1. Runners moved...
