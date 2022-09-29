Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 3, 2022) — Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Middlesex County Career Fair has been scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Career Fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Hartford/Cromwell from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and Workforce Alliance.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO