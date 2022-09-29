ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Haddam Town Meetings October 3 – 7, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Monday, October 3. SENIOR CENTER CLOSED. Haddam Special Board of Selectmen meeting 12:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87444018077?pwd=Q1dsZW9YTFZxWHpZNW5YWFcrSjNqQT09. Meeting ID:...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Middlesex Chamber of Commerce Career Fair to be Held November 3rd

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 3, 2022) — Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Middlesex County Career Fair has been scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Career Fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Hartford/Cromwell from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and Workforce Alliance.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
hk-now.com

HKMS: Cougar Core Values Awards for September 2022

Submitted by Debra Cumpstone, Haddam-Killingworth Middle School. (October 3, 2022) On Monday, October 3, 2022. Haddam-Killingworth Middle School held its first town Town Meeting of the 2022-2023 school year where the following students were recognized for the month of September:. Zi Abbott Responsibility, Respect. Leah Albrecht Kindness, Acceptance. Eleanor Barry...
HADDAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddam, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Haddam, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
hk-now.com

Busy Brainerd Library: October’s Upcoming Events

Culinary Club: In this unique book club, we gather together to talk about our favorite recipes and those we’ve brought to the meeting. If you need inspiration for a dish, we have books to help you. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Breads and Spreads Click here to register.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

H.M.S. Pinafore Sails into Deep River on October 15th and 16th

Submitted by Richard Tecca, Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (October 3, 2022) — The Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society will present H.M.S. Pinafore in three performances on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center at Valley Regional High School in Deep River. Actors,...
DEEP RIVER, CT
hk-now.com

Cross Country 2022: HKHS Undefeated in First Dual Meet

(October 2, 2022)— On September 28, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth boys and girls cross country teams began their dual meet season as they traveled to Totoket Park in North Branford to compete in the Large School league meet against Valley Regional, Morgan, North Branford and Cromwell. Both teams went...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Girls Soccer 2022: A Four-Game Winning Streak for HKHS

(October 2, 2022)—The Haddam-Killingworth Girls Soccer team moved their winning streak to four games in a row after defeating Wilbur Cross on September 29, and Shoreline Conference opponent Westbrook on September 30, 2022. Goalkeepers Vyv Laurenza and Ryleigh Johnson combined play in each game to secure the wins. The...
HADDAM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy