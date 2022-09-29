Read full article on original website
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenEast Lyme, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Election 2022/Cynthia Jennings (I): Candidate for Secretary of the State
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. Posted on...
Haddam Town Meetings October 3 – 7, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Monday, October 3. SENIOR CENTER CLOSED. Haddam Special Board of Selectmen meeting 12:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87444018077?pwd=Q1dsZW9YTFZxWHpZNW5YWFcrSjNqQT09. Meeting ID:...
Middlesex Chamber of Commerce Career Fair to be Held November 3rd
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 3, 2022) — Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Middlesex County Career Fair has been scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Career Fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott Hartford/Cromwell from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and Workforce Alliance.
HKMS: Cougar Core Values Awards for September 2022
Submitted by Debra Cumpstone, Haddam-Killingworth Middle School. (October 3, 2022) On Monday, October 3, 2022. Haddam-Killingworth Middle School held its first town Town Meeting of the 2022-2023 school year where the following students were recognized for the month of September:. Zi Abbott Responsibility, Respect. Leah Albrecht Kindness, Acceptance. Eleanor Barry...
Busy Brainerd Library: October’s Upcoming Events
Culinary Club: In this unique book club, we gather together to talk about our favorite recipes and those we’ve brought to the meeting. If you need inspiration for a dish, we have books to help you. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Breads and Spreads Click here to register.
H.M.S. Pinafore Sails into Deep River on October 15th and 16th
Submitted by Richard Tecca, Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (October 3, 2022) — The Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society will present H.M.S. Pinafore in three performances on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center at Valley Regional High School in Deep River. Actors,...
Cross Country 2022: HKHS Undefeated in First Dual Meet
(October 2, 2022)— On September 28, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth boys and girls cross country teams began their dual meet season as they traveled to Totoket Park in North Branford to compete in the Large School league meet against Valley Regional, Morgan, North Branford and Cromwell. Both teams went...
Girls Soccer 2022: A Four-Game Winning Streak for HKHS
(October 2, 2022)—The Haddam-Killingworth Girls Soccer team moved their winning streak to four games in a row after defeating Wilbur Cross on September 29, and Shoreline Conference opponent Westbrook on September 30, 2022. Goalkeepers Vyv Laurenza and Ryleigh Johnson combined play in each game to secure the wins. The...
