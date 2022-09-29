ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Register Citizen

Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades

STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
STRATFORD, CT
cottagesgardens.com

Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan

In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol Bazaar coming soon to city

BRISTOL – Eric and Carolyn Verikas, owners of Dusty Dude Woodworks, are in the process of opening their second local business, “Bristol Bazaar”, targeting early next year for an opening of the “indoor maker’s market” space. The Bristol Bazaar will be a 5,800 square...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Town Meetings October 3 – 7, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Monday, October 3. SENIOR CENTER CLOSED. Haddam Special Board of Selectmen meeting 12:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87444018077?pwd=Q1dsZW9YTFZxWHpZNW5YWFcrSjNqQT09. Meeting ID:...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Killingworth Town Meetings October 3 – 7, 2022

For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Monday, October 3. Killingworth Park & Recreation meeting 7:30 p.m. Emergency Operations Center. Killingworth Charter Revision Commission meeting 7:00 p.m. (remote). Thursday,...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
hk-now.com

Busy Brainerd Library: October’s Upcoming Events

Culinary Club: In this unique book club, we gather together to talk about our favorite recipes and those we’ve brought to the meeting. If you need inspiration for a dish, we have books to help you. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Breads and Spreads Click here to register.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

H.M.S. Pinafore Sails into Deep River on October 15th and 16th

Submitted by Richard Tecca, Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (October 3, 2022) — The Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society will present H.M.S. Pinafore in three performances on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center at Valley Regional High School in Deep River. Actors,...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Register Citizen

A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare

CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
CLINTON, CT
johnstonsunrise.net

Massive construction project shines like ominous beacon on hill overlooking Johnston

FROM THE DARK SKY: These images of the Amazon construction site in Johnston, following the sunset, were captured by drones piloted by Trevor Bryan, an FAA Licensed and insured drone pilot, the owner and operator of New England Aerial Services, on Sept. 21. The illuminated project has been taking shape on the Hartford Avenue hill overlooking Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
nerej.com

Reese Commercial sells Triple A Diner in East Hartford for $842,500 to Rian Realty Trust

East Hartford, CT Reese Commercial completed the $842,500 sale of Triple A Diner located at 1209 Main St. Dale Reese, CCIM, managing director of Reese Commercial represented Krisfir Inc., Peppas LLC and Kritman LLC, the sellers. The Triple A Diner was founded in 1956 and has been in its current building since 1967. The 5,500 s/f diner with 5,500 s/f basement was sold by the second generation of the two founding families who started the diner. Triple A Diner is an iconic restaurant establishment located on the northern end of Main St. Having operated for over 55 years, it has served several generations and it is currently only on its third restaurant operator.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Rollover On River Road

2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
SHELTON, CT

