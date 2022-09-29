Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A third person has been charged in connection with two major drug busts in Rochester last week. The criminal complaint against 24-year-old Elliott Wilkens indicates the Cannon Falls man was the target of an investigation into a recent series of burglaries and thefts when Rochester police and law enforcement officers from Mower County executed a search warrant at a home in Southeast Rochester on Thursday. Investigators spotted him leaving the home, which led to a traffic stop and a search of his vehicle. The criminal complaint filed against Wilkens says investigators found 11.5 pounds of cocaine, 7 pounds of fentanyl, and 15 pounds of marijuana. He is facing six first-degree drug charges and is being held on $500,000 bail.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO