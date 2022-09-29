ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Baltic Sea pipeline leak damages marine life and climate

By CHRISTINA LARSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnQyy_0iFiHJsE00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Methane escaping from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines that run between Russia and Europe is likely to result in the biggest known gas leak to take place over a short period of time and highlights the problem of large methane escapes elsewhere around the world, scientists say.

“From what I have seen this is an unprecedented loss to the atmosphere of fossil methane in a very short time from a concentrated source,’’ said President of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences Marcia McNutt. She oversaw American government efforts to assess the breadth of the 2010 BP oil spill the gulf of Mexico.

Methane acts quickly to heat the Earth. The fact that it disappears faster from the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, “is probably small consolation to the citizens of Florida and other places who are already being hit by more frequent and more deadly tropical storms, supercharged by an ocean superheated by greenhouse gas releases to the atmosphere,” McNutt said in an email.

There is still uncertainty in estimating total damage, but researchers say vast plumes of this potent greenhouse gas will have significant detrimental impacts on the climate.

Immediate harm to marine life and fisheries in the Baltic Sea and to human health will also result because benzene and other trace chemicals are typically present in natural gas, researchers say.

“This will probably be the biggest gas leak ever, in terms of its rate,” said Stanford University climate scientist Rob Jackson.

The velocity of the gas erupting from four documented leaks in the pipelines — which the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has attributed to sabotage — is part of what makes the impacts severe.

When methane leaks naturally leaks from vents on the ocean floor, the quantities are usually small and the gas is mostly absorbed by seawater. “But this is not a normal situation for gas release,” said Jackson. “We're not talking about methane bubbling up to the surface like seltzer water, but a plume of rushing gas,” he said.

Jackson and other scientists estimate that between 50% and nearly 100% of total methane emitted from the pipeline will reach the atmosphere.

The Danish government issued a worst case scenario that assumed all the gas reached the air, and German officials Thursday issued a somewhat lower one.

In the meantime, it's nearly impossible for anyone to approach the highly flammable plume to attempt to curb the release of gas, which energy experts estimate may continue until Sunday.

“Methane is very flammable — if you go in there, you'd have a good chance of it being a funeral pyre,” said Ira Leifer, an atmospheric scientist. If the gas-air mix was within a certain range, an airplane could easily ignite travelling into the plume, for example.

Methane isn't the only risk. “Natural gas isn't refined to be super clean — there are trace elements of other compounds, like benzene,” a carcinogen, said Leifer.

“The amount of these trace elements cumulatively entering the environment is significant right now — this will cause issues for fisheries and marine ecosystems and people who potentially eat those fish," he said.

David Archer, a professor in the geophysical sciences department at University of Chicago who focuses on the global carbon cycle, said that escape of methane in the Baltic Sea is part of the much larger worldwide problem of methane emissions.

The gas is a major contributor to climate change, responsible for a significant share of the climate disruption people are already experiencing. That is because it is 82.5 times more potent than carbon dioxide at absorbing the sun's heat and warming the Earth, over the short term.

Climate scientist have found that methane emissions from the oil and gas industry are far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by major companies that they’ve reduced their emissions.

Scientists measuring methane from satellites in space have found that emissions from oil and gas operations are usually at least twice as high as what the companies reported, said Thomas Lauvaux, climate scientist at University of Reims in France.

Many of those so-called leaks are not accidental. Companies release the gas during routine maintenance. Lauvaux and other scientists observed more than 1,500 major methane leaks globally, and potentially tens of thousands of smaller leaks, using satellites, he said.

AP reporters Patrick Whittle contributed from Portland, Maine, Seth Borenstein from Washington, DC., and Cathy Bussewitz from New York.

__

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Famed US extreme skier gets traditional Nepalese funeral

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

BERLIN — (AP) — German energy giant RWE said Tuesday that it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe's most polluting power plants and a vast...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
WSB Radio

N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal officials are warning ahead of the November midterms that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing’s interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'

PONCE, Puerto Rico — (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to "rebuild it all" while visiting Puerto Rico on Monday, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona struck and residents worry that Washington's dedication to their recovery could prove fleeting. “I'm...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Baltic Sea#Greenhouse Gas#Gas Pipeline#Methane Gas#Nord Stream#American#Stanford University
WSB Radio

Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iranian state media said Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits. State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country’s Space Research Center and launched Monday by the Defense Ministry. Hassan Salarieh,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSB Radio

Expert: If Putin uses nukes, U.S. could wipe out Russian forces in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — If Vladimir Putin makes good on his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the United States would likely respond with a sweeping economic embargo combined with massive conventional attack on Russian military positions that could quickly wipe out the the Russian president's invading military forces, said Joseph Cirincione, a national security analyst and leading expert on nuclear warfare.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

PARIS — (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?. For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question. For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Tillerson testifies at corruption trial of Trump adviser

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served a turbulent term as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, was called as a government witness Monday at the trial of a Trump ally accused of leaking intelligence to the United Arab Emirates. Tillerson testified that he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy