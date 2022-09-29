Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
Stacked Field Awaits Women’s Golf at Windy City Collegiate Classic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After a week off from the season opener, Purdue Women's Golf returns to the course for back-to-back tournaments in the state of Illinois. The consecutive weeks of competition begins with the Windy Collegiate Classic, featuring five of the Top 10 teams in the country. TOURNAMENT...
purduesports.com
#10 Rutgers Bests Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team lost to No. 10 Rutgers 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. Playing their fourth ranked foe of the season, the Boilermakers faced their third top-18 opponent in their last seven games. Rutgers is the third ranked team to visit Folk Field in 2022.
purduesports.com
Solid Saturday at UC Invite for Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's tennis team posted a solid second day to wrap up the UC/Pam Whitehead Invitational. The Boilermakers took on Xavier and Miami in singles action, going 6-5. Liz Norman and Juana Larranaga picked up a pair of wins. Norman opened the day with a super tiebreak win over Abigail Siminski from Xavier, 6-0, 4-6, 1-0(9), before topping Miami's Laura Rico 6-7(4), 6-1, 1-0(3). Larranaga ousted Paulina Franco Martinessi of Xavier 7-5, 6-2, and Miami's Emilia Valentinsson 6-1, 7-5.
purduesports.com
Purdue Races at Highly-Competitive Joe Piane Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue cross country team raced against a highly-competitive field at the Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Friday morning. Racing against numerous nationally-ranked teams in both the men's and women's blue division races, the Boilermaker women finished 17th as a team and the men were 18th. Senior Emma Tate led the women's squad, while sophomore Nathan Walker was the top finisher for the men.
purduesports.com
Another Ranked Foe Up Next at Folk Field
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team plays its fourth top-20 opponent of the season when it hosts No. 10 Rutgers at Folk Field on Sunday, October 2, at noon ET on the Big Ten Network. Admission is free for all fans to every regular-season home game in...
purduesports.com
Strong Start for Purdue at Cincinnati Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's tennis team rolled on the opening day of the UC/Pam Whitehead Invitational, hosted by Cincinnati. The Boilermakers finished Friday with a 3-3 record in doubles action with three different pairing securing a win. Rut Galindo and Tara Katarina Milic needed a tiebreak...
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Victorious in 5 Set Thriller
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In a five-set thriller, the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) handed Illinois its first loss of conference play with a 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 16-14 decider inside Huff Hall. After going point-for-point with Illinois in the final set for a total of eight...
WNDU
HSFB: NorthWood wins battle of unbeatens; sit atop NLC
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood Panthers are still undefeated. After taking on the newly-crowned #1 Class 5A team in the state in Mishawaka, head coach Nate Andrews’ team emerged with a 14-6 victory. The Panthers stifled two late Mishawaka drives to kill the Cavemen’s hopes for a comeback....
wbaa.org
“The hypocrisy is outstanding” MeToo Purdue calls for resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliation
MeToo Purdue held a rally Friday, calling for the resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliating against students who came forward with sexual assault allegations. Last week, a jury found Purdue University guilty of retaliation and treating a student differently because she was a woman. That included Purdue’s Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alyssa Rollock.
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
hometownnewsnow.com
Second Person Tied to Sports Car Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - Another person was charged with the high-speed chase of a sports car in La Porte last week. Patricia Hollowell is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Fraud and Level 6 Felony Forgery. According to court documents, the 52-year-old Indianapolis woman showed up...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
wkzo.com
MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
fox2detroit.com
Woman killed on I-94 after walking away from southwest Michigan adult foster care facility
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-94 early Thursday in southwest Michigan. Police later learned that the 33-year-old victim had recently walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur. Just after 5:45 a.m., a driver...
