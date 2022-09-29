Read full article on original website
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Parents who took on student debt for their kids should receive more benefits from Biden's debt cancellation plans, 8 Democratic senators say
Parents who took on PLUS student loans for their kids are eligible for up to $10,000 from Biden's loan forgiveness. But 8 Democratic lawmakers want Biden to offer the full $20,000 relief to parents whose kids are also Pell recipients. PLUS loans are restrictive and can keep borrowers in repayment...
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation
Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department
On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief. The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward. Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application. Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
Student-loan borrowers in public service have less than one month to use a 'historic waiver' that will bring them closer to debt relief, 102 Democratic lawmakers say — and they want Biden to extend that debt relief through July
The PSLF waiver for public servants with student debt is expiring on October 31. A group of Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to extend the waiver through July 2023. They said the current deadline does not allow enough time for all eligible borrowers to access the relief. Government and nonprofit...
