Fort Worth, TX

papercitymag.com

10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween

Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth

Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'

DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
historynet.com

John Wayne Is Big As Life in This Fort Worth Museum

Every aficionado of Hollywood Westerns produced from the 1930s to the ’70s has experienced the commanding screen presence of American actor John Wayne (May 26, 1907—June 11, 1979). His innumerable fans miss him, of course. Now, in addition to watching small-screen airings of such classic Wayne films as Stagecoach (1939), Red River (1948), The Searchers (1956), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) and The Shootist (1976), they can revel in memories of him at John Wayne: An American Experience, a 10,000-square-foot exhibit space that opened in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26, 2021, the 114th anniversary of his birth. Wayne’s youngest son, Ethan (see related interview), founded the museum, which provides an intimate look at the life of the man born Marion Robert Morrison in Winterset, Iowa, who became celebrated worldwide as “Duke” (a nickname inspired by a beloved Airedale terrier Wayne had as a child).
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
DALLAS, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Stonelake to bring 17-story multifamily project to Deep Ellum in Dallas

DALLAS — A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration revealed details about big development plans from Stonelake Capital Partners. The firm is looking to build a 17-story multifamily building at 2916 Taylor Street, nestled between S Malcolm X Boulevard and Hall Street, in the city's Deep Ellum neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories

The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
RICHARDSON, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
