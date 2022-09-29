Every aficionado of Hollywood Westerns produced from the 1930s to the ’70s has experienced the commanding screen presence of American actor John Wayne (May 26, 1907—June 11, 1979). His innumerable fans miss him, of course. Now, in addition to watching small-screen airings of such classic Wayne films as Stagecoach (1939), Red River (1948), The Searchers (1956), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) and The Shootist (1976), they can revel in memories of him at John Wayne: An American Experience, a 10,000-square-foot exhibit space that opened in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26, 2021, the 114th anniversary of his birth. Wayne’s youngest son, Ethan (see related interview), founded the museum, which provides an intimate look at the life of the man born Marion Robert Morrison in Winterset, Iowa, who became celebrated worldwide as “Duke” (a nickname inspired by a beloved Airedale terrier Wayne had as a child).

