12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
papercitymag.com
10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween
Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Bass Reeves' Series to Shoot in Fort Worth Starting Next Month, Mayor Says
In her first annual State of the City address, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced Thursday that a six-part limited series on legendary Wild West lawman Bass Reeves would begin shooting in the city next month. Reeves, according to the Texas State Historical Association, was born to enslaved parents near...
Meet the first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
fwtx.com
Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth
Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
fox4news.com
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
historynet.com
John Wayne Is Big As Life in This Fort Worth Museum
Every aficionado of Hollywood Westerns produced from the 1930s to the ’70s has experienced the commanding screen presence of American actor John Wayne (May 26, 1907—June 11, 1979). His innumerable fans miss him, of course. Now, in addition to watching small-screen airings of such classic Wayne films as Stagecoach (1939), Red River (1948), The Searchers (1956), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) and The Shootist (1976), they can revel in memories of him at John Wayne: An American Experience, a 10,000-square-foot exhibit space that opened in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26, 2021, the 114th anniversary of his birth. Wayne’s youngest son, Ethan (see related interview), founded the museum, which provides an intimate look at the life of the man born Marion Robert Morrison in Winterset, Iowa, who became celebrated worldwide as “Duke” (a nickname inspired by a beloved Airedale terrier Wayne had as a child).
'An outright celebration' | North Texas organization hosts Texas Trans Pride event in Dallas
DALLAS — "Spread love, not hate." Those words came from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her show in the Rose Room at Dallas' Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, including Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman
A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Black Voters Matter group brings voter registration tour to Texas cities
DALLAS — Time is winding down to the November general election. That means it's crunch time for organization like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” said Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
Stonelake to bring 17-story multifamily project to Deep Ellum in Dallas
DALLAS — A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration revealed details about big development plans from Stonelake Capital Partners. The firm is looking to build a 17-story multifamily building at 2916 Taylor Street, nestled between S Malcolm X Boulevard and Hall Street, in the city's Deep Ellum neighborhood.
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth evacuated after 'security threat'
Officials in Albuquerque were forced to close down a runway as the incident was investigated.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
Top stories: North Texas's first H-E-B may have had $1M opening day
This week's top stories include city council drama and Hurricane Ian.
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
