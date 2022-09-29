ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities. ⁠
SANIBEL, FL
Fort Myers saw some of the worst destruction when Ian hit Florida

Floridians who lived in the path of Hurricane Ian have been making the somber journey back to their homes and businesses. Some are exhaling in relief to find minimal damage. Others are finding that everything has been destroyed. That's the case for a lot of people in Fort Myers, Fla., which saw some of the worst of the storm. Tracy McMillion is the city's fire chief, and he joins us.
FORT MYERS, FL
An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead

Ian has weakened from hurricane strength and is now dropping rain on the Mid-Atlantic. But the massive storm left a trail of destruction over the past few days. Southwest Florida was hit hardest, and that area is facing fresh challenges. The massive recovery effort is running into logistical bottlenecks and now new flooding. NPR's Martin Kaste has spent the day in the region around the epicenter of the damage, Fort Myers, and he's with us now to tell us more. Martin, thanks so much for being here.
FLORIDA STATE
In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

