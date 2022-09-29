Read full article on original website
See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll
Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities.
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, residents feel forsaken in the aftermath of Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Unlike the affluent seaside communities of Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach, where the media has descended to chronicle every detail of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the people who live in the squat homes in Dunbar have faced the crisis mostly on their own.
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
Florida officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Lee County
At least 42 people are dead in Lee County, one of the areas hardest-hit by Hurricane Ian where rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing. Local officials are now facing questions about why they didn't urge people in the path of the destructive Category 4 hurricane to evacuate sooner. Last...
Fort Myers saw some of the worst destruction when Ian hit Florida
Floridians who lived in the path of Hurricane Ian have been making the somber journey back to their homes and businesses. Some are exhaling in relief to find minimal damage. Others are finding that everything has been destroyed. That's the case for a lot of people in Fort Myers, Fla., which saw some of the worst of the storm. Tracy McMillion is the city's fire chief, and he joins us.
Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm
That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
An early look at recovery efforts in Florida indicates a long road ahead
Ian has weakened from hurricane strength and is now dropping rain on the Mid-Atlantic. But the massive storm left a trail of destruction over the past few days. Southwest Florida was hit hardest, and that area is facing fresh challenges. The massive recovery effort is running into logistical bottlenecks and now new flooding. NPR's Martin Kaste has spent the day in the region around the epicenter of the damage, Fort Myers, and he's with us now to tell us more. Martin, thanks so much for being here.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
The causeway linking Florida's Sanibel Island to the mainland is damaged beyond repair
After wreaking devastation across Florida, Ian is on track to hit South Carolina
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Fort Myers, Fla., it left a trail of destruction from high winds and storm surge flooding. As people get back into their communities, they're deciding what's next. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He...
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Still standing on Sanibel Island after the hurricane is the iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters. Along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact.
The Tampa Bay region feels lucky that it didn't suffer severe damage from Ian
In Manatee County, Hurricane Ian spared residents in that part of Florida from severe devastation. The storm did knock out power to scores of people and the wind knocked down trees.
