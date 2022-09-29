5 Times GloRilla Proved She Is A Hair Chameleon

Rising Memphis femcee GloRilla is on fire right now. The drill scene rapper has the game and the streets on lock with her recently released Cardi B-assisted single Tomorrow 2. And she had the summer on smash with her viral anthem F.N.F.

In June, the rapper landed a spot on the Hot 100-chart when “F.N.F.” debuted at No. 91, and peaked at No. 75, according to Billboard. The song also earned nearly 43.2 million official on-demand U.S. streams, dominating the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rap Airplay rosters at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Three months later, the 22-year-old rapper was signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label where her career has since risen to new heights.

“It’s sometimes still unreal because this is what I always dreamed about and hoped would be happening to me,” the rising rapper told Billboard back in July. “And it’s happening right now.”

Earlier this week, GloRilla teamed up with Grammy-award-winning rapper Cardi B to release her latest masterpiece called “Tomorrow.” The track oozes with the Tennesee artist’s confident but cocky flow and braggadocious lyrics, and we’re sure fans are going to be pumping the infectious tune all winter long.

GloRilla’s ghetto fabulous glam and style are just as captivating as her energetic music. She’s got the look of a superstar. Whether she has her hair pulled up in a half-up do or rocking long flowing red tresses with slayed edges, GloRilla embodies versatility and edge whenever she steps in front of the camera. Let’s show a bit of love and appreciation for the rapper’s superb taste in hair, makeup, and everything in between.

1. That Burnt Sienna Look

GloRilla sent fans spiraling when she popped up on Instagram wearing her hair laid and slayed down to perfection with this burnt sienna look. The star’s straight tresses swooped over to the side of her face and trailed down to her shoulders, perfectly complimenting her casual MTV Wild ‘n Out t-shirt and navy cargo pants. GloRilla jazzed up the look with her signature lashes, a light peachy eye shadow, and of course, a whole lot of bling.

2. That Red and Black Moment

GloRilla was giving us hair goals when she dyed a portion of her sleek black tresses red during a music video shoot. The star’s baby hairs were slicked down and curled to perfection adding some incredible flare to the look.

3. The Blondie

Blonde’s do it better and GloRilla embodied the sentiment during her cover shoot with Vulture. Back in late August, the rising femcee appeared on the front cover wearing her long flowing tresses dyed completely blonde. The star slayed in a custom denim ensemble pulled together by celebrity stylist Sankara Xasha Turé.

4. The Up Down Do

Earlier this month, GloRilla was spotted partying it up with a few tastemakers in the Hip-Hop world rocking this sleek half up half down look. The rapper’s long black and light brown streaked hair glistened as she bumped shoulders at an industry event. In the photo, GloRilla wore a pair of curve-hugging leather shorts and a matching bandeaux top along with some icy jewelry to compliment the look. Did you peep those effortless lashes, too?

5. The Wavy Look

During a performance back in August, GloRilla commanded the stage wearing her hair in a long wavy blonde number. The star rocked the fun look with a pair of sweats and a cotton halter bra. For makeup, the Tennesee native opted for long luscious lashes and pink eyeshadow.