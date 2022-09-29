Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Look: Former NFL Star Drew Brees Has Warning For Tom Brady
When the time comes for Tom Brady to finally retire from the NFL, he'll join FOX as its lead analyst. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Drew Brees was asked about Brady's future as a broadcaster. Brees, who spent the 2021 season as a broadcaster for NBC Sports,...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News
More unfortunate news continues to pour in regarding Tom Brady and Gisele's marriage. While Brady, 45, and his supermodel wife, Bundchen, reportedly evacuated to Miami during Hurricane Ian earlier this week, they did not stay together. Brady and Bundchen took their kids to Miami to escape the hurricane, though they...
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job
Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
Peyton Manning tells Pat McAfee about the origin of 'Omaha'
Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. That's all great, but nowadays you're more likely to see him on a commercial or casually analyzing NFL games with his brother, Eli. He's also the author, so to speak, of a popular random...
Adam Thielen Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Wide Receiver
Adam Thielen believes the NFL's best wide receiver plays for the Minnesota Vikings. He doesn't believe it's himself, though. Thielen said following the Vikings' win over the Saints in London that he believes his teammate, Justin Jefferson, is the league's top wide receiver. Jefferson, who played collegiately at LSU, has...
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up in a […]
Look: NFL World Pays Tribute To Former Jets Stars
Two former New York Jets stars have tragically passed away this weekend. Former Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have both died. Powell, 67, and Sweeney, 60, have both died. "Tragic news: Two former #Jets greats, OT Marvin Powell and C Jim Sweeney, have passed away, the team...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Not Happy Video
Bill Belichick wasn't happy during the Patriots-Packers game on Sunday evening. The New England Patriots head coach was yelling at a referee and even slammed his headset when the Packers were about to punt with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter. According to rules expert Gene Steratore, he...
Video: Worst NFL Kick Of The Season Goes Viral
The worst NFL field goal attempt of the season was just seen in Houston. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had something go terribly wrong during his 46-yard attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. What happened here?. "What in the world," Ari Meirov tweeted. That is arguably the worst...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Crushing Injury News
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, 32-23. Following the game, the Broncos learned some pretty crushing injury news. Running back Javonte Williams is expected to be out for a while with a significant injury. This is a crushing blow to the Broncos' chances in...
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Sideline Video
It's been a frustrating start to the year for the Arizona Cardinals, but they're hoping to get back to .500 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Tensions boiled over between head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in the second half on Sunday. Video showed Kingsbury and Murray chirping...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Medical Process News
There's a new disturbing development in the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol situation. Tagovailoa was evaluated by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant following the Dolphins' win over the Bills in Week 3. That consultant reportedly made "several mistakes" during the evaluation. The individual has been fired, as a result. "I’m told the...
How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season brings us our fourth installment of Thursday Night Football. Up this week are the Indianapolis Colts at the Denver Broncos, at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time. (That’s 5:15 p.m. on the West Coast.) And like all Thursday night games this season, you’ll have...
Legendary NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw Reveals Serious Health News
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw shared some major health news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed he's overcome two different cancers over the past year. Thankfully, Bradshaw is doing well now. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from...
