Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a boating crash last night on the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that two boats had collided on the river in an area near Kings Cove Marina around 8 PM. The marina is located in the backwaters of the river in what's known as Conley Lake.
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating the source of a gunshot that struck a mobile home along Marion Rd. Tuesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. around 7:30 p.m. A 62-year-old man told officers he was standing by a dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer began smoking. The man said he moved the dryer away from the wall and saw a bullet fall to the ground.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that has victimized a downtown Rochester church. A police spokesman says the Christ United Methodist Church reported the car part was stolen off of a van sometime between September 18 and September 25. Church staff members found the part was missing after the van began making loud noises when it was started on Sunday.
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
Golden Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 in the left lane when the driver attempted to pass traffic.
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
