Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Keith A. Blake
Keith A. Blake, 31, of Bellefontaine, OH, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022. Keith was born on October 31, 1990, in Bellefontaine, OH, a son of Thomas and Reva Kossel Blake, who survive in Lakeview. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Marsha Scott and maternal great grandmother, Betty Banning.
peakofohio.com
Marilyn Kay Williams
Marilyn Kay Williams, 76, of Belle Center, passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, at her home. Marilyn was born in Lima, Ohio, on February 5, 1946, to the late Howard L. Klingler and Ethel Crider Klingler. She was also preceded in death by a brother Dave Klingler. Marilyn is...
peakofohio.com
Glen A. “Pete” Nickelson
Glen A. “Pete” Nickelson, 62, of Bellefontaine was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence following his battle of stage 4 esophageal cancer. Glen was born on October 30, 1959, in Delaware, OH to the late Elmer and Grace (Jones) Nickelson....
Lima News
David Voth: Reflections from 37 years
As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
WTOL-TV
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Montgomery, Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — "First and foremost, I do anything and everything just to win because that's the main goal," Findlay sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery said. "I don't care what the stats are, I just want to win at all costs." Montgomery proved that in Week 6 of the Ohio...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fundraiser offers hope to young Maverick
Friends and family members descended on Iron City Sports Bar in Bellefontaine Wednesday, Sept. 28, in support of a young warrior. Little Maverick Ramsey, who was born Dec. 20, 2021, to Jason and Amanda Ramsey, was diagnosed with cancer when he was only eight months old. Less than a week later, on Aug. 30, he underwent a nine-hour surgery to remove a mass from the left side of his brain.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine hosts Indian Lake for a school-day match
Bellefontaine and Indian Lake made history Friday as the two volleyball teams played for the first time during the school day. Bellefontaine Athletic Director Matt Comstock worked with Indian Lake Athletic Director Jeff Courter to tweak the schedule for a school-day match. Comstock said he wanted to give both programs...
Delaware Gazette
Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park
Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Middle School inducts 23 new members
The ILMS Academic Hall of Fame inducted 23 new members from the Indian Lake Class of 2026 in a recent ceremony with friends and family in front of the entire ILMS student body. This was the 28th year for the Academic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. ILMS Co-Principal Missy Mefford...
peakofohio.com
Lakers win Jean Newmeyer Invite; high school and middle school CC results from several teams
Indian Lake girls cross country captured the team championship with 42 points at the Jean Newmeyer Indian Lake Invitational. New Bremen had 51 points, Ben Logan had 59 points, and Lima Shawnee had 78 points. Lakers were led by freshman Reagan Rash’s second-place finish in the girls 5k race with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
Montgomery County and Levitt Pavilion to host pop-up concert in Dayton
Montgomery County is partnering with Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center today 3 p.m. according to their social media page. This event is part of a community pop-up concert program powered by PNC and Kettering Health, Levitt Connect, the post said. To...
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
UpNorthLive.com
Small Ohio community tries to save its police department
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about defunding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – September 29, 2022
A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Dejuan M. Edwards, age 25 of Reynoldsburg for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:05am Injury Crash. Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District, the...
Comments / 0